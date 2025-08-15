Jay Monahan Couldn’t Hide His Nerves as Ex-LIV Golf Pro Played $25M PGA Tour Event

There’s a ritual that PGA Tour ‘fledgling’s often remember: sitting in a circle with fellow newcomers, receiving a Tiffany cufflink engraved with the Tour logo as a welcome gift. For most, it’s a memorable initiation, stepping into golf’s biggest stage. But for Laurie Canter, it was an experience layered with awkward moments. Because you see, he wasn’t just any player. He was, in the eyes of many — particularly ex-PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, ‘the LIV guy.’

The tension between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has been very palpable since the former’s debut in 2022. And this bitter tug-of-war has not made it easy for LIV players, former or not, to be a part of the Tour. The Tour has always stood firm with a clear message: loyalty to us matters more than money, and defection comes with consequences. So when Canter, who was the first ex-LIV player to compete in a high-profile PGA Tour event, the PGA Championship, the media attention and the subtle signs of being an outsider were more than obvious.

Talking to The DP World Tour Podcast, Laurie Canter described the intense mix of curiosity and caution that he encountered on this year’s PGA Championship. “Normally, you might have one or two journalists wanting to speak to you, but suddenly there were loads. I didn’t really know how to handle it.” This is coming from a player who has maintained a strong foothold on the DP World Tour, by winning the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship in February 2025 or becoming a runner-up at the Investec South African Open. So, we are talking about a player who has dealt with media personnel before.

“It was really weird because I had like…a pack of journalists… like nine of them with their little recording things in your face,” shared Canter, who ended up missing the cut at the 2025 PGA Championship. However, he had earned his spot by breaking into the top 50 of the OWGR. Canter earned his DP World Tour card via Qualifying School in three consecutive seasons—2015, 2016, and 2017.

It was at this moment that Monahan came with his assistant, a Tiffany box in hand. As soon as they caught each other’s eyes, his assistant whispered to him, “That’s Laurie Canter, that’s the LIV guy.”

This interaction shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering the Tour’s handling of the entire LIV Golf scenario. From suspending players who joined LIV to exerting pressure on people to sever ties with them, the PGA Tour has openly expressed its anger. Moreover, media coverage of LIV players on the Tour has been carefully curated— or withheld. Photos, broadcasts, and press narratives frequently downplayed their presence, reinforcing the idea of ‘outsider status.’

“These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons. But they can’t demand the same PGA TOUR membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners,” Monahan said in 2022, in the wake of certain players like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson signing contracts with LIV.

But what’s interesting is this behavior from the Tour came after Monahan had expressed an openness to ease ties with LIV Golf. “As part of our negotiations, we believe there’s room to integrate important aspects of LIV Golf into the PGA Tour platform. We’re doing everything that we can to bring the two sides together…Our team is fully committed to reunification,” Monahan had said earlier this year, before the PGA Championship.

So, what does all this mean? Even though on paper, the two sides of the golf world are ready to overcome their differences, there might always be a lingering tension. Especially among the players, some of whom have openly said they are not comfortable competing against LIV players.

Tour players have often expressed their discomfort over the PGA-LIV saga.

Lucas Glover has been very vocal about his opposition to LIV Golf defectors returning to the PGA Tour. On his SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio show, he stated that while he doesn’t blame players for leaving, their return feels unfair to loyal members who have dedicated decades to the tour. “I don’t want to play with them, me personally. don’t want them here. They made their decision,” he put fore clearly, believing that the ‘defectors’ had chosen a “path of less resistance.”

Meanwhile, Justin Thomas has expressed frustration over the entire fiasco with LIV and its complex negotiations. Early in the conflict, he criticized players who joined LIV without openly admitting it was “for the money,” suggesting honesty could have earned respect. While he agrees LIV returnees should face consequences, Thomas also prioritizes strong competition for fans and the growth of the sport. “Fans want to see the best go head to head, and we need to make that happen consistently,” he had emphasized.

With all that is happening in the two sides of the golf world, it remains to be seen if things can ever go back to normal. But what’s sure is, the cracks that have appeared are definitely going to leave a lasting mark.