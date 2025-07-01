Jay Monahan Dealt Heavy Blow by Multiple PGA Tour Stars With Hours to Go for $8.4 Million Tournament

Set at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, the John Deere Classic sticks to the classic 72-hole stroke play format, with wide fairways, soft greens, and serious birdie chances from start to finish. This year’s purse is a solid $8.4 million, and with 500 FedExCup points up for grabs, there’s plenty on the line. Despite the big bucks, the event, scheduled from July 3-6, is still seeing random withdrawals.

On Saturday, Norman Xiong and Danny Walker withdrew, with Zac Blair and Matt NeSmith stepping in as replacements. Further, on Sunday, Aaron Baddeley also withdrew and was replaced by James Hahn. And it didn’t stop there on Monday; Davis Riley withdrew, allowing Austin Cook to enter the field.

However, there is no explicit reason for these WDs as of now, but they happen due to injuries, illness, or personal reasons. In some cases, players may suffer from back issues, wrist pain, or general fatigue after playing several events in a row. Others may simply opt out without any public explanation, with their withdrawal listed as “undisclosed.” Many skip this one out to get some rest before heading to the European Soil for the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open.

Yet after so many withdrawals at the John Deere Classic this year, the field is full of rising talent. Defending champion Davis Thompson is back, and young players like Luke Clanton, Michael La Sasso, Jackson Koivun, and David Ford will also compete. Potgieter, the 20-year-old from South Africa who just made history with his win, will be part of the action too.

So many withdrawals, and some top names were not even a part of this event to begin with.

Top 3 players missing from the 2025 John Deere Classic event

Jordan Spieth is sitting out this year’s John Deere Classic, despite his deep ties to the event. It’s where he broke through with his first PGA Tour win back in 2013 as a teenager and again in 2015 with that playoff magic. But after pulling out mid-round at the Travelers with a neck and upper back injury, which was his first WD in nearly 300 starts, Spieth is playing it smart by skipping this event. With the Open around the corner, recovery comes first.

Scottie Scheffler’s also giving TPC Deere Run a pass. The world No. 1 has been on a tear lately, winning three events and finishing no worse than seventh in that stretch. But after a long run and a rare flash of frustration at the U.S. Open, he’s stepping back for a breather. Scheffler’s skipping the John Deere as part of a planned two-week reset is something that worked well for him last year. With a Ryder Cup spot already locked and the FedExCup lead in hand, there’s no rush.

Then there’s Rory McIlroy, who continues to chart his schedule. Fresh off a career Grand Slam-sealing win at the Masters and trophies at Pebble Beach and The Players, Rory’s earned the right to be selective. He’s once again passing on the Deere, which is a known trend for him, keeping in rhythm with his major-focused approach.

With big names out and fresh talent in, the John Deere Classic shifts focus to the hungry contenders chasing points, status, and momentum. It may not grab headlines like a major, but for many amateurs in the field, it’s a week that could quietly change everything.