Jay Monahan Gets Last Laugh as Jon Rahm Hints PGA Tour Is Superior to LIV Golf in Latest Statement

The rumors about Jon Rahm’s dissatisfaction after joining LIV Golf have persisted for a long time. While he signed a reported $500M contract, he has experienced a decline in OWGR points (from 3 to 77) and faced poor major performances since leaving the PGA Tour. The result? In August 2024, despite Rahm claiming his first win following the 2023 Masters win, Jaime Diaz commented on this “miscalculation,” stating, “I am 100 percent positive that if Jon could give the money back to the Saudis and come back to the Tour, he couldn’t write the check fast enough.” Now, Rahm’s latest comments favor Jay Monahan’s circuit more than his own, for one glaring difference between the two circuits.

The field size. In its 14 events, the LIV Golf League features a field size of 54 players, comprising 13 teams of four players each, plus two “Wild Card” players. On the other hand, the PGA Tour, in its 39 events, features a variety of numbers. The regular events have a cap of 144 players, down from 156, with potential reductions to 132 or 120 based on factors like daylight. Signature events maintain a minimum field size of 72 players. Jon Rahm’s points? The presence of less competition makes finishing easier.

Present at Oakmont for the upcoming U.S. Open, Rahm discussed his top-10 finishes at LIV golf and said, “I would happily trade a bunch of them for more wins, that’s for sure, but I keep putting myself in good position. Listen, I’m a realist in this case. I’ve been playing really good golf, yes, but I’d be lying if I said that it wasn’t easier to have top 10s with a smaller field. That’s just the truth, right? Had I been playing full-field events, would I have top 10 every single week? No.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“But I’ve been playing good enough to say that I would most likely have been inside the top 30 every single time and maybe even top 25, which for 21 straight tournaments I’d say that’s pretty good. I still would have had a lot of top 10s, that’s for sure.” Of course, then there’s the format. LIV’s 54-hole format provides less experience with the 72-hole structure required in majors, which can affect players’ endurance and strategic skills. Furthermore, the shorter format may contribute to a lack of physical and mental endurance necessary for the demands of a 72-hole major, especially given the travel and preparation involved.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bob Does Sports (@bobdoessports) Expand Post

Jon Rahm continued, “I wouldn’t always — as much as I want to give it credit personally for having that many top 10s, I wouldn’t always give it as the full amount just knowing that it’s a smaller field.” In eight LIV Golf events this year, he has achieved eight top-10 finishes. Looking back to 2024, he has now placed 10th or better in 21 consecutive events. Outside that, it’s another story.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Since joining LIV before the 2024 season, he has largely disappeared from the spotlight, facing inconsistent results: T-45 at the Masters, missed cut at the PGA, withdrew from the U.S. Open due to a toe injury, and T7 at the Open Championship. This year, he showed improvement with a T14 at the Masters and a T8 at the PGA Championship. However, Jon Rahm’s not the only one who has pointed this one thing out, especially when it comes to LIV golfers’ performance in the majors.

Paul McGinley blames LIV Golf for the state of Jon Rahm

First of all, here are some Jon Rahm stats. As per PGA Tour data analyst Ron Klos, there are still several concerns when it comes to Rahm. He noted that Jon Rahm has experienced a notable decline, with his average strokes gained per round decreasing from 2.58 to 1.50, and his average finish in major championships dropping from 16.8 to 39.8. Of course, this comes in line with Paul McGingley’s comments.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In May, during an interview with Golf Channel, Paul McGinley highlighted the significant challenges LIV Golf players face in competing at Major championships, particularly emphasizing Jon Rahm’s struggles. He noted that the worldwide travel and fewer events leave players undercooked. While Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have secured Major titles since joining LIV, McGinley pointed out that “the rest have not turned up seriously since they’ve gone to LIV,” including Rahm, who has seen their performances decline in the big events.

McGinley specifically mentioned Rahm as a prime example of this trend, stating, “Jon’s performances in Majors since he’s gone to LIV have been disappointing.” He expressed that three years ago, Rahm seemed poised to be a powerhouse in golf, comparable to Scottie Scheffler, but his recent results in Majors have not reflected that potential. McGinley explained that the LIV format, with its shorter events and less competitive pressure, may not adequately prepare players for the endurance and strategic challenges of 72-hole Majors. Well, Rahm and McGinley have a solid point. Do you think the same?