Jay Monahan Sends Condolences as $172M Worth Tycoon Who Shaped the TOUR Championship Passes Away

Business tycoon Tom Cousins’ indelible mark on Atlanta’s landscape began with a humble start, selling $11,000 houses with his father in the late 1950s. Despite this modest beginning, Cousins built a real estate empire, developing iconic towers like the Bank of America Plaza and bringing professional basketball and hockey franchises to the city. His company developed notable buildings such as the CNN Center, Omni Coliseum, and 191 Peachtree Tower. But his most enduring legacy lies in his transformative work at East Lake Meadows, a struggling public housing complex he redeveloped into a thriving mixed-income community.

Interestingly, Cousins’ vision for East Lake involved a holistic approach, combining housing, education, and job opportunities. He founded the East Lake Foundation, which partnered with the Atlanta Housing Authority to build mixed-income apartment complexes, establish the Drew Charter School, and create community resources. The results were staggering, with violent crime plummeting 96% and significant improvements in students’ test scores. The $172M worth tycoon’s work at East Lake Golf Club, which he purchased and restored, also played a pivotal role in the neighborhood’s revitalization and became the permanent home of the PGA Tour’s TOUR Championship.

However, the visionary businessman behind Atlanta’s transformative developments, Tom Cousins, passed away on July 29, 2025, at 93, much to the grief of the golf world, including PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. Following the tragic news, Monahan released a statement through the official account of the TOUR Championship, saying, “Mr. Cousins was a visionary and a man who had the unique ability to imagine what something could become and then make it happen.”

A grieving Jay Monahan also added, “Our partnership with Tom and the East Lake Foundation will have a lasting impact and we look forward to honoring and celebrating him at this year’s tournament. We will miss Tom greatly and will cherish the memories we have of him. We grieve with his family and share our condolences.”

It is needless to say Cousins’ work for the PGA Tour was just as transformative as it was for Atlanta. Soon after establishing East Lake Foundation in 1995, he acquired the nearby home course of Bobby Jones, widely regarded as the greatest amateur golfer in history. At that point, East Lake Golf Club was struggling, situated in a declining neighborhood with a course in disrepair.

Today, East Lake stands at the heart of a revitalized community and proudly hosted the prestigious TOUR Championship for the first time in 1998, marking the season’s grand finale on the PGA TOUR. By 2004, East Lake became the tournament’s permanent venue. Now, the upcoming 2025 TOUR Championship will mark the 25th event held at this historic location, symbolizing a remarkable journey of renewal and hope.

So, even if Tom Cousins is no longer among us, his vision and hard work will stay with the world in many ways – whether it be through golf, through Atlanta natives, or the many ways the TOUR Championship is uplifting the area.

The TOUR Championship gave a record-setting contribution to Atlanta in 2025

The TOUR Championship has made a profound impact on the Atlanta community, contributing over $63 million to local nonprofits such as the East Lake Foundation, Purpose Built Schools Atlanta, Focused Community Strategies, Grove Park Foundation, and First Tee – Metro Atlanta, among others. This journey of growth and development took a significant turn in 2011 with the establishment of Purpose Built Communities. With the backing of influential business leaders like Warren Buffett and Julian Robertson, the initiative aims to replicate the successful revitalization model pioneered by the East Lake Foundation, bringing hope and transformation to neighborhoods across the nation.

In May 2025, the TOUR Championship proudly announced a record-breaking contribution of $7.2 million from the 2024 event, surpassing the previous year’s total of $6.96 million. This momentous announcement was made during the annual Start:ME Accelerator Program graduation at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School. This event not only celebrates local entrepreneurs but also underscores the program’s vital role in fostering opportunities for microbusinesses within the Metro Atlanta community.

This program is dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs from underserved areas by providing them with essential resources such as mentorship, business training, and access to funding. Tom Cousins’ lasting impact on Atlanta’s community is undeniable, and it’s equally clear that the TOUR Championship will continue to build on his legacy, carrying forward the momentum of his visionary work in his absence.