Jay Monahan Shares Blunt Message About His Future as PGA Tour Replaces Him With Ex-NFL CEO

Imagine the PGA Tour without Jay Monahan. It would certainly be difficult, as Monahan is something akin to a fixture in the Tour. He joined the PGA in 2008 after working at Fenway Sports Group and then took over as commissioner at the Tour in 2016 following Tim Finchem’s departure. And now, “the PGA Tour is expected to ‘sunset’ Jay Monahan as commissioner after a transition period with new CEO Brian Rolapp,” as stated by James Colgan. Given the announcement and the big change, Monahan finally has a few words to say on the matter, with Rolapp, the ex-NFL boss, now set to replace him.

Talking about his future, Monahan said in a recent presser, “The PGA Tour is in the midst of, I think, a comeback, a bounce-back season with real momentum. As it relates to engagement, as it relates to commercial, as it relates to what’s happening inside ropes, inside the field of play. Together, we’re going to be focused on making certain that we finish this season very, very strong. And we will be doing that together.”

Jay Monahan added, “I’m going to run through the finish line and then I’ll figure that out.”

This is a developing story…