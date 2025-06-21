Jay Monahan Under Fire from Viktor Hovland Immediately After Announcing PGA Tour Exit

Most executives clean out their desks within weeks of announcing their resignation. Jay Monahan plans to keep his for 18 more months—a timeline so bizarre it has Viktor Hovland genuinely baffled about what counts as “normal” anymore.

The Norwegian star didn’t hold back during his appearance on The Shotgun Start podcast this week. Speaking with host Brendan Porath about the recent PGA Tour leadership changes and upcoming tournaments, Hovland couldn’t resist weighing in on Monahan’s departure announcement. “I don’t know how normal it is to announce that you’re leaving and still work for another 18 months, but… yeah, we’re just gonna roll with it, I guess,” he said. His blunt assessment perfectly captured the golf world’s bewilderment with Monahan’s extended departure plan.

This latest comment continues Hovland’s pattern of challenging PGA Tour leadership decisions. The 27-year-old has emerged as one of Monahan’s most vocal critics throughout the LIV Golf crisis, consistently demanding accountability from the Tour’s management following the surprise Saudi PIF merger announcement.

“There were some things that were said that have been walked back on and then things have been very contradictory,” Hovland stated during The Players Championship. He called for ownership from leadership, saying “As a leader of an organization, I will want a person like that to take some ownership and say, hey, we made a couple of mistakes, but this is how we’re going to rectify it, instead of kind of sweeping it under the rug.”

Beyond accountability issues, Hovland has also criticized the Tour management culture itself. He described leadership as showing “a great deal of arrogance behind it all” and complained that officials treat players as “labor, and not as part of the members.” This ongoing frustration with transparency reached a breaking point during the merger negotiations.

The pressure on Monahan intensified significantly when reports revealed that some player directors asked him to resign in December 2023 during stalled merger talks. Despite surviving that challenge, Monahan announced his departure timeline in June 2025, creating an unusual dual-leadership structure in which incoming CEO Brian Rolapp takes over daily operations, while Monahan maintains his commissioner title through 2026.

Hovland’s skepticism about the timeline reflects broader industry surprise. The 18-month departure window stands as an unprecedented move in professional golf. Previous PGA Tour transitions moved much faster, with Tim Finchem handing over to Monahan in just two months. Other golf organizations follow similar rapid patterns.

How Jay Monahan’s timeline defies sports industry norms

The LPGA’s recent transition from Mollie Marcoux Samaan to Craig Kessler took six months. The European Tour’s leadership change occurred within a month. Even the R&A’s transition required only ten months. Major sports leagues occasionally use extended timelines.

The NBA’s David Stern gave a 15-month notice before Adam Silver took over. MLB’s Bud Selig provided a 16-month notice before Rob Manfred assumed control. These situations typically involve complex organizational restructuring or major ongoing negotiations.

Sports governance experts note that dual-leadership arrangements like Monahan’s remain extremely rare. Sources suggest Monahan’s role may become “relatively ceremonial” almost immediately. This raises questions about whether the timeline serves operational needs or provides face-saving measures.

Tiger Woods endorsed the transition, stating, “Brian’s appointment is a win for players and fans.” Yet Hovland’s public questioning reflects persistent skepticism among players who lost trust during the LIV Golf saga.

The timeline coincides with ongoing Saudi PIF negotiations and the formation of PGA Tour Enterprises. Time will tell if this unconventional approach can resolve the underlying strategic challenges while addressing player concerns, such as Hovland’s, throughout the extended transition.