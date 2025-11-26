Jeeno Thitikul Issues Emotional Plea as Hometown Faces Severe Calamity: ‘Please Help’

Thailand’s rain situation is adverse. An estimated 1.9 million people have been affected, and at least 19 have died. Thailand’s meteorologists have warned of continued heavy rain, flash floods, and waves up to three meters high. Small boats have been told to stay ashore as conditions worsen. Even the military had to step in to tackle the situation. Jeeno Thitikul is from Thailand, and she understands the pain her fellow countrymen are going through, which is why she is making her plea.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Just hours ago, she took to her Instagram story with an emotional message, writing, “Please help share this 🙏🥹🚨.” She explained that flooding across 14 southern provinces is rapidly worsening and now affects the upper and lower regions, as well as the three border provinces. “It seems to be more severe than in previous years,” she noted, urging her followers to raise awareness.

“Many households are now trapped inside their homes, some stuck on rooftops. They’re unable to evacuate. Power is out, and food and water cannot reach those in need,” she shared. “For those in the affected areas, dried food and essential supplies are becoming even harder to find. Please help one another. I really hope no one takes advantage of this crisis for personal gain. 🥹 May every household stay safe. May God protect everyone. 🤲🙏,” she wrote, shedding light on the worsening situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago June 06, 2025: Jeeno Thitikul sets up her putt during the ShopRite LPGA, Golf Damen Classic Presented by Acer in Galloway, NJ. /CSM Galloway United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250606_zma_c04_118 Copyright: xMikexLangishx

The Hat Yai city received the heaviest rainfall. It is a major transportation and trade hub in Songkhla province. It has been said that it recorded “the heaviest rain in 300 years,” according to the country’s Royal Irrigation Department. Floodwaters reached up to 2.5 meters (8.2 feet), sweeping through the city and inundating homes.

Operations have been heavily concentrated there, as Reuters reported, the provincial governor said crews were using boats, high-clearance trucks, and even jet skis to evacuate residents, but the situation remains overwhelming. Governor Ratthasart Chidchod urged residents to take evacuation orders seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I ask people to leave the area 100% because if the floods are high, there will be problems providing food and care.”

On November 25, the Thai navy, however, confirmed it was readying a fleet of 14 boats along with the aircraft carrier Chakri Naruebet. The carrier will bring helicopters, doctors, essential supplies, and field kitchens capable of serving 3,000 meals a day. Officials also noted the ship could function as a floating hospital if needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

As of Monday, nine provinces in southern Thailand remain underwater, impacting more than 127,000 households. Some areas have received nearly 400 millimeters (15.7 inches) of rain, worsened by overflowing rivers and sudden flash floods.

Meanwhile, neighboring Malaysia is also grappling with major flooding. More than 19,000 people have been forced from their homes and relocated to 126 evacuation centers, mostly in the northern states near the Thai border. In Perlis, rescue teams waded through knee-high water to reach stranded residents, while boats transported elderly people and children to safety.