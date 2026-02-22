Jeeno Thitikul Net Worth 2026: Brand Endorsements, Career Earnings & More About LPGA Tour Pro

Golf: CME Group Tour Championship Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand holds the trophy after winning the CME Group Tour Championship on Nov. 24, 2024, at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. PUBLICATIONxINxAUTxBELxBIHxBULxCZExDENxESTxFINxFRAxGEOxGERxGRExHUNxISLxIRLxITAxLATxLTUxLUXxLIExMKDxNORxPORxPOLxROUxSVKxSUIxSRBxSLOxESPxTURxUKxUAExONLY A14AA0003778514P

Golf: CME Group Tour Championship Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand holds the trophy after winning the CME Group Tour Championship on Nov. 24, 2024, at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Born on February 20, 2003, in Ratchaburi, Thailand, Atthaya “Jeeno” Thitikul, or Jeeno Thitikul, as the golf world knows her, has become the top golfer on the LPGA Tour. She played her rookie season in 2022 and has already amassed 7 titles for her resume. After a breakout 2025, where she won three events and made it to the top 14 in 19 starts she had, she rose to the very top of women’s golf. And her bank account has been rising just as fast.

Jeeno Thitikul’s net worth in 2026

While no accurate figure is available for the Thai golfer’s net worth, it is estimated at around $15 million. The 2025 CME Group Tour Championship winner has been playing golf since she was a preteen. In 2017, she became the youngest golfer ever to win a professional tournament. At just 14 years of age, she won the 2017 Ladies European Thailand Championship. Since then, she has only experienced a rise in golf, which has become her primary source of income.

To begin with, she has 5 wins on the Ladies European Tour. Her latest win came at the 2025 PIF Saudi Ladies International, which Charley Hull won this year. This earned her a paycheck of $647,493.75. Overall, she made $2,641,451.11 in official money on the Ladies European Tour across 36 events she played in, but it wasn’t until she started playing on the LPGA Tour, she earned massively.

June 06, 2025: Jeeno Thitikul sets up her putt during the ShopRite LPGA, Golf Damen Classic Presented by Acer in Galloway, NJ.

Thitikul’s journey on the LPGA Tour

Jeeno Thitikul’s official journey on the LPGA Tour began in 2022. Of the 26 starts, she made the cut in 25 and won 2 events. This got her $2.2 million in official money and the Rookie of the Year award. Then in 2023, she went winless. However, the 13 top 10s she achieved in 21 starts and other events in which she made the cut earned her $1.5 million.

In 2024, she made a whopping $6.1 million in official earnings, all because of 15 cuts made in 17 starts, 12 top 10s, and 2 wins. She won the 2024 Dow Championship and the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship. The largest check, worth $4 million, came from the CME Group Tour Championship. Then, in 2025, she topped the LPGA Tour earnings list, earning $7.6 million in official money.

Jeeno Thitikul made the cut in 19 of the 20 starts she had in 2025. She won three events last year, including the Mizuho Americas Open, the Buick LPGA Shanghai, and the CME Group Tour Championship, which she successfully defended. Just like in 2024, the biggest check came from the season-ending finale.

Over the four seasons, she has earned $17.4 million in official LPGA Tour earnings alone. Add her $2.641 million winnings from the Ladies European Tour, and the number goes over $20 million in total.

Her 2026 campaign is also going pretty smoothly. She made her 2026 debut at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, finishing T7. This got her $64,999. Going into her 2nd 2026 event at the Honda LPGA Thailand, she is leading the scoreboard at the end of Round 3. Thus, she is in contention to get the winner’s payout at that event.

In the LPGA alone, she has already become the 7th highest earner in the history of the tour, slightly ahead of Nelly Korda and Amy Yang. Annika Sorenstam, who leads the earnings list, has won $22,583,693, and the runner-up, Lydia Ko, has $21,316,768 in official money.

With such large earnings, she was ranked 14th on Forbes’ Highest-Paid Female Athletes list in 2025. What’s amazing is that she is only 23 years old and has a good amount of golf left in her. Thus, there are chances that she will surpass Annika Sörenstam to become the LPGA golfer with the highest earnings.

Jeeno Thitikul’s endorsements and income sources

Her major sponsors include Callaway Golf for equipment and Nike for apparel. Besides that, she has endorsements from Rolex, Siam Commercial Bank, Thai Airways, CP Foods, and Blue Diamond Almonds. Collectively, these endorsements add about $2 million to her annual revenue. Since she is one of Thailand’s global stars, she boasts ideal marketability.

Official golf money and endorsements are the only known sources of income for Jeeno Thitikul. There’s no other public information available about her other sources of income, investments, or assets.