Jeeno Thitikul vs Nelly Korda Net Worth Comparison: Who Is Richer in 2025?

At just 22 years old, Jeeno Thitikul became the youngest player in LPGA history to surpass $10 million in career earnings. She hit this milestone at age 21 in only 64 career events. That’s a pace nobody has matched before.

Fast forward to November 2025, and the wealth battle between Thitikul and Nelly Korda tells a fascinating story. Both stars sit in remarkably similar financial territory despite taking vastly different paths to get there. The numbers reveal a closer contest than most fans realize. Thitikul’s net worth stands at approximately $10 million as of 2025. Meanwhile, Korda’s wealth ranges between $10 million and $12.5 million, according to multiple industry sources.

However, career earnings paint a different picture. Korda holds the edge with $15.52 million in total LPGA career earnings, ranking her 8th on the all-time list. Thitikul has accumulated $13.37 million, placing her 19th overall. The 2025 season tells yet another story. Thitikul leads the current money race with $3.58 million earned through November, securing second place on the tour’s money list. Korda has collected approximately $2.2 million during the same period.

But here’s where things get interesting. The 2024 season showcased Thitikul’s explosive earning potential. She shattered the LPGA single-season earnings record with $6.06 million in official prize money. This surpassed Lorena Ochoa’s previous mark of $4.36 million set in 2007. “We’re not here for the prize money. We are here to grow the game of golf more.”

The historic $4 million winner’s check from the CME Group Tour Championship made the difference. That single payday represents the largest in women’s golf history. Thitikul also earned an additional $1 million from the Aon Risk Reward Challenge, bringing her total CME week earnings to $5 million.

Korda earned $4.39 million in 2024 official winnings despite capturing seven victories. Yet the endorsement gap reveals where Korda truly dominates. She commands between $8 million and $10 million annually from brand partnerships. Her sponsors include Nike, TaylorMade, T-Mobile, Delta Air Lines, and Rolex.

Thitikul’s endorsement portfolio generates approximately $2 million in annual revenue. Her partnerships include Callaway Golf, Nike, Rolex, Titleist, Adidas, and Hana Financial Group. Currently, Thitikul holds the world No. 1 ranking with an average of 12.50 points. Korda sits at No. 2 with an 8.40 average points as of November 17, 2025.

How the youngest millionaires are rewriting the record books

Thitikul’s achievement represents more than just personal success. It reflects a seismic shift in the finances of women’s golf. Previous legends took decades longer to reach similar milestones. Annika Sorenstam reached $10 million around the age of 30-32 in the early 2000s. Lorena Ochoa hit the mark at approximately age 26-27 around 2008. Juli Inkster didn’t cross $10 million until age 46 in 2006.

The LPGA Tour’s purse explosion explains this acceleration. Total prize money jumped from $41.4 million in 2010 to $131 million in 2025. That’s a 216% increase in just 15 years.

Both Thitikul and Korda represent the new standard for LPGA wealth. They’re proving that women’s golf has entered an unprecedented financial era where young stars can build substantial fortunes faster than ever before.