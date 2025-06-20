Jeeno Thitikul WITB June 2025 Update: LPGA Star’s Golf Bag at KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Explored

Jeeno Thitikul, just 22, has already achieved four career wins and 46 top 10 finishes, amassing over $10 million in career earnings. But, if you asked her whether she considers herself one of the “hottest” stars on the LPGA Tour, she’d likely shake her head. At the 2025 Chevron Championship, she cheekily responded to this question, “Like, what? Hottest in golf and hottest outside of golf?” But with six top 10 finishes this season, including a win at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open, she is looking just as strong at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. But looking at her golf bag, it seems like she will be heavily relying on Callaway for another successful run!

Let’s start with the first club in her bag. The credit for Jeeno Thitikul’s impressive gameplay goes to her trusty equipment! Thitikul’s driver of choice is the Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond 9° after she dropped off her previous Callaway Ai-Smoke Triple Diamond driver. Priced at $649.99, which acts like a secret weapon in her hands, delivering a smaller footprint and lower spin for precision off the tee. And, with its sleek gloss carbon crown and customizable weight options, the Elyte Triple Diamond perfectly complements Thitikul’s skillful play, allowing her to adapt her strategy and maximize her performance.

Her fairway wood, the Callaway Elyte 16.5° 3-wood, priced at $349.99, serves as a reliable partner, providing high launch, low spin, and exceptional speed. With its innovative Step Sole design and Tungsten Speed Wave, this club delivers impressive distance and forgiveness, allowing her to tackle the course with confidence.

Jeeno Thitikul’s utility club features another Callaway product: the Callaway Apex UW 19°. Priced at $299.99, it acts as a versatile tool in her arsenal. Interestingly, this club combines the launch and distance benefits of high-lofted fairway woods with the adaptability of hybrids, making it perfect for navigating tight landing areas, approaching Par-5s, or handling challenging lies in the rough.

And let’s not forget her irons, the Callaway X-Forged Star (4-PW), priced at $1,470, which serve as her precision tools, offering refined craftsmanship and enhanced forgiveness. With the KBS PGI 90S shafts, these irons provide exceptional control and feel, allowing her to execute precise shots with confidence. The larger head size and beveled edges enhance her ability to achieve greater accuracy and consistency on the course. Now, with these tools in her hands, Jeeno Thitikul achieves her best finishes on the course. But there are more warriors in her golf bag.

Jenno Thitikul’s wedges, putter, & more in 2025

And let’s not forget Jeeno Thitikul’s wedges—the Callaway Jaws Raw in 48° and 52°, priced at $149.99 each. These wedges act like magic wands, delivering raw scoring performance with the most aggressive grooves in golf for maximum spin. Furthermore, the Callaway Opus 58°, priced at $179.99, enhances her short game with its innovative Spin Gen Face Technology™, providing unparalleled control and versatility. Both wedges feature the Shimada K 3001S shafts, priced at $12.69, which enhance their exceptional feel and responsiveness. Just like some of her other clubs, Thitikul used the same wedges during her successful run at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open.

But what really sets her apart is her putter—the Odyssey White Hot Versa Seven, priced between $152.99 and $172.99. This putter is like her trusted companion on the green, featuring Tour-proven Versa technology that enhances her alignment with its black and white high-contrast system. Additionally, this design helps her maintain focus on the proper face angle throughout her stroke, allowing her to drain more putts with confidence.

At the forefront of her golf game is the Callaway Chrome Tour X golf ball, priced at $54.99. And it’s pretty cool, if you look at its background. Engineered to deliver exceptional distance, workability, and spin, this ball plays a crucial role in her performance from tee to green.

Lastly, complementing her equipment are the Elite grips, available for $33.98. Crafted from No.NK510 special synthetic rubber; these grips resist twisting and provide optimal torque balance. Manufactured in Japan, the Elite grips enhance her feel and control, ensuring a secure grip during her swings.