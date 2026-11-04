Jeeno Thitikul’s Caddie Makes Bizarre Toilet Demand Ahead of $315K Japan Classic Prize

This week’s TOTO Japan Classic has a $315,000 prize for the winner. As a result, the winner’s caddie could earn up to $31,500 as a 10% cut of the prize money. However, Jeeno Thitikul’s caddie already has his eyes on an unusual prize that is on display by the putting green. The Thai golfer revealed that her caddie asked if he could take home the tournament’s special toilet prize if she emerged victorious in Japan.

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Thitikul revealed the exchange during the pre-tournament press conference. Beth Ann Nichols of Golfweek shared a clip from the presser on X.

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“We saw that it’s beside the putting green, I guess. And then my caddie says, ‘Is it a toilet?’ I was like, yes, and then like, what is it for? And then he told us that, like, the winner gets it as a prize, so if we win, we get it. Then he’s like, ‘If you win, can I get it?’ I was like, ‘What are you gonna get it for?'” Jeeno Thitikul can be heard saying in the video.

However, Thitikul seemed just as interested in the unusual reward, though for a completely different reason.

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“I think toilet is the best thing that — best toilet in all of countries,” she said while discussing the prize. She also explained that winning it would bring two benefits. She would have another tournament victory to celebrate and a good toilet to take home.

Thitikul even admitted that she would love to receive the prize herself. “I definitely would love it, would love it for sure,” she said.

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Interestingly, the 23-year-old is already familiar with this type of bathroom technology. She revealed that she has a similar automatic toilet at her home in Thailand. She also praised the quality of Japanese toilets, bringing up the bathroom facilities available on airlines, including JAL and ANA, during the conversation.

The man behind the unusual toilet request is Banpot Bunpisansaree, better known as Gong Banpot. He is Thitikul’s longtime caddie and has been part of her journey since before she became a professional golfer.

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According to his Professional Ladies Tour Caddies Association profile, Banpot grew up in Chonburi, Thailand.

He lists playing different courses as one of his favorite aspects of the job. Another memorable experience was wearing the Rolex World No. 1 caddie bib while working for Thitikul.

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Their partnership has lasted for almost a decade. During her May 2026 Mizuho Americas Open winner’s press conference, Thitikul spoke about their relationship and admitted that they occasionally get tired of each other.

“My caddie, I mean, sometime we get tired of each other,” she said with a laugh.

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However, she quickly followed the playful remark with appreciation for everything he has done throughout her career.

“I just really appreciate all the things that he done to me. It’s almost like a ten years and it was even before I was turn pro,” she added.

Their longstanding relationship provides some context for the latest exchange. Rather than suggesting any disagreement over the prize, the conversation seems like another example of the playful interactions between the golfer and her caddie.

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Interestingly, the toilet conversation is not the first time Banpot has made a cheeky suggestion that Thitikul has shared publicly.

Ahead of the 2026 Mizuho Americas Open, the caddie encouraged her to play golf with him during her week off.

According to Thitikul’s account during her May 10 winner’s press conference, Banpot believed that playing with him would help her rediscover her form.

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“You have to play with me on the week off before going to Mizuho, because every time that you play with me you hit it good,” he told her.

Thitikul eventually played two rounds with him during the break. She subsequently went on to win the Mizuho Americas Open for the second consecutive year, successfully defending her title.

Her caddie, unsurprisingly, considered the result further evidence of his influence.

“He just said, I’m a lucky sign of you. He always said that,” Thitikul recalled.

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Gemma Dryburgh has already experienced the TOTO Japan Classic’s unusual prize

She won the 2022 edition and eventually received her toilet in February 2025. However, she had to wait to arrange delivery because she lived in a small apartment and didn’t have enough room for it.

Once the toilet arrived, she discovered another interesting feature. After plugging it in, she noticed it opened automatically whenever someone walked past it.

“But we plugged it in and it was even opening when you walked past it, so we had to unplug the most-talked about toilet in golf for now,” she told Golf Digest.

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For Thitikul, however, the first challenge is winning the tournament.

Jeeno Thitikul arrives in Japan after another successful season

While the toilet conversation has provided a lighthearted moment ahead of the tournament, a substantial sporting reward is at stake at the TOTO Japan Classic.

Scheduled for November 5-8, 2026, the tournament will take place at Taiheiyo Club Minori Course in Omitama, Ibaraki, Japan. The event carries a total purse of $2.1 million, with the champion receiving $315,000. The toilet is an additional prize, not a replacement for the tournament’s financial reward.

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The TOTO Japan Classic is also the final stop on the LPGA Tour’s four-event fall Asian swing. Co-sanctioned with the JLPGA, it brings together some of the leading players from both tours.

Defending champion Nasa Hataoka will return to defend her title after defeating fellow Japanese golfer Yuna Araki in a playoff last year. Hataoka secured the 2025 championship after both players finished regulation at 15-under par.

However, Jeeno Thitikul will be among the leading contenders looking to prevent the Japanese star from retaining her crown.

The unusual toilet request might have grabbed attention ahead of the tournament, but Thitikul has plenty of reasons to focus on another victory.

The Thai golfer entered the week as the world No. 2 and a four-time winner in 2026.

She will also face strong competition from Miyu Yamashita, who arrives after winning the Maybank Championship the previous week. The Japanese golfer has collected three LPGA Tour titles this season, making her another major threat on home soil.

Thitikul has also acknowledged the quality of Japanese golfers, particularly their ability around the greens.

“The short game is just amazing, and then I think that’s why they can survive on the tour,” she said while discussing their strengths.

Jeeno Thitikul’s caddie has already made his interest clear. But the golfer has not confirmed whether she would hand over the prize. Given that she already owns a similar automatic toilet in Thailand, she might have a better appreciation of its value than her caddie realizes. Either way, Banpot will have to wait until the final round to find out whether his request has any chance of becoming reality.