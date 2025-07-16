Jena Sims and Other Popular WAGs Dish Out Secrets on Passing Time While Their Partners Practice at Portrush

As golf’s elite descend upon Royal Portrush for The Open Championship 2025, the likes of Brooks Koepka and other top players will face a stern test on the iconic links course. With its dramatic holes like White Rocks, Curran Point, and Calamity Corner, Royal Portrush is set to challenge the world’s best, even during the practice rounds on Wednesday. And, hey, the pros may be ready for a challenge ahead, but their wives and partners are enjoying some well-deserved downtime together!

Recently, Jena Sims and Juju Chan, partners of golfers Brooks Koepka and Sahith Theegala, respectively, took to Instagram to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of golf WAGs when their partners are away on the course. In the video clip Sims shared on her Instagram story, Alayna Finau (Tony Finau’s wife), Presleigh Schultz (Akshay Bhatia’s girlfriend), Chan, and she were present. This video, as Sims’ Instagram story indicates, came in reply to, “What do you do during practice rounds?”

In Sims’ video, all four of them are lip-syncing to an audio clip, with Sims asking, “Am I too odd to be here [on the course]?” Presleigh Schultz and Juju Chan reply, “What?” Jena Sims repeats, “Am I too odd to be here?” and Alayna Finau replies, “No, of course not.” Sims repeats, “Does it look weird that I am here?” Schultz and Chan once again reply, “No, not at all.” Sims then asks, “Am I hotter than these little b——?” Finau replies, “Yes, you look amazing.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Juju Chan shared another Instagram post, and captioned it, “while the boys work, we also work😤 #pgatour #golf #golflife #theopen #golfer #wag.” In the video clip, all four of them are lip-syncing to Ke$ha’s Your Love Is My Drug.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juju (@jujurchan) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Interestingly, in 2022, Mia Parnevik, wife of Swedish golfer Jesper Parnevik, offered a candid look at how she spends her time when her husband is competing. Then, Mrs Parnevik said, “Waiting, that’s all we do. Practice before a round, practice after. It’s not just the four hours that they play. You have to enjoy your own company.” On the other hand, Amy Mickelson, Phil Mickelson‘s wife, shared, “I let him be the superstar [on the course].” However, the recent video clips of the WAGs have attracted fans’ attention this time.

Golf fans are giving their nods of approval to the golf WAGs

Jena Sims was one of the first people to react to Juju Chan’s Instagram post about the same. Sims said, “Workin hard 💪,” while another golf fan said, “Werk! 🙌.” As fun as their appearance in this clip was, they also maintain a solid professional life outside it. In addition to her modeling career and charitable work with Pageant of Hope, which supports children with serious illnesses, Jena Sims actively pursues entrepreneurship. She has invested in businesses like DIBS Beauty and Personal Day skincare. On the other hand, Juju Chan shines not only in the pool as a talented swimmer but also in her career as an Enterprise Customer Success Manager at Trace.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One fan said, “My faves 😍,” and another said, “Not work, *werk*.” Indeed, work. Presleigh Schultz, partner of golfer Akshay Bhatia, used to caddy for him but now focuses on her own career in endorsements and advertising. In Alayna Finau’s case, for instance, she and her husband co-founded the Tony Finau Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to empowering youth and families through education, wellness, and recreation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Alayna showcased their philanthropic efforts, posting a photo of them holding a $100,000 check to produce 5 million masks for healthcare workers, captioning it, “Let’s take care of our true heroes!”

Lastly, a fan said, “Didn’t even need the sound on to know that this was an absolute banger.” Juju Chan used Ke$ha’s Your Love Is My Drug, so the fan’s reaction makes sense. So, looking at this, the WAG’s lives outside and inside the course look as amazing as their husbands/ boyfriends!