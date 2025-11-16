Jena Sims and Other WAGs React as Xander Schauffele’s Wife Shares Personal Moment With Fans

The PGA Tour’s fall season is giving golfers some much-needed downtime. For Xander Schauffele and his wife Maya, that is sure the case. Spotted together at the Miami Heat and New York Knicks match, the couple, who recently welcomed their first child, looked thriving as ever. As Maya shared several of the snaps on her Instagram, the golf world was quick to notice.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Mom and Dad take on Miami. 🔥 I now know who I want to be when I grow up. 💃🏻” she captioned her carousel post. One of them featured her and Xander, looking crisp in classy attire, wearing a pink salmon shirt, and Maya, complementing him in a black dress. The other picture, though, takes the favorite piece of cake for us. Huddled together in the Kaseya Center for the NBA Cup match are the Schauffele couple, along with a smiling Patrick Cantlay (that’s a rare) and his wife, Nikki Guidish.

Of course, the pictures deserved all the love. In a span of a few hours, the likes came rolling in. One of the earliest interactions came from Brooks Koepka‘s wife, Jena Sims. Recently, Sims and Koepka had a miscarriage, causing the couple extreme pain. But since then, the duo has been trying to reclaim their happiness. Sims leaving a like on her friends’ post looks like a move in such direction. LPGA pro Jessica Korda dropped a bunch of fiery emojis,“🔥🔥🔥.” Cantlay’s wife also dropped a special comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nikki Guidish herself couldn’t help dropping a comment, leaning into inside-jokes energy: “😂❤️🥰 Mom and dad thriving!! 🎉🎉🎉” The Schauffeles and Cantlays have been friends for years now. Everyone saw their bond during the 2019 Presidents Cup. The two simply understand each other’s temperament, a goofy nature going well with an icy cold personality. For Cantlay, Schauffele “brings out the best” in him, and for Schauffele, he can’t “stop liking” his Ryder Cup teammate. And as a cue, their bond soon brought their wives close too.

The four of them always steal a getaway whenever the PGA Tour’s schedule permits. The Schauffeles were present when Cantlay proposed to Nikki in 2022, as it took place on their joint trip to Napa. Since then, the family has been going strong, with the Schauffele-Cantlay tandem being almost undefeated. The photos on Instagram are just another window to their relationships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xander Schauffele (@xanderschauffele) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

For fans who have followed the Schauffeles over the past few months, they would also connect deeply with the caption. It was only this August when the two welcomed their first child, Victor. The Schauffele kept the news under wraps for months, only breaking months later.

“I feel very lucky to have my wife. She’s at home with him right now,” he said during his time in New York for the Ryder Cup. “I miss (Victor) a bunch. I had to sort of rip the Band-Aid when I was leaving the house.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Although his sacrifice did not work much as America lost brutally on its home course. Yet, for Xander Schauffele, it was a good year altogether. He won the Baycurrent Classic in Japan. This was the same course he won his Olympic medal four years back. This time, he took his 10th PGA Tour victory, in the presence of his 81-year-old grandma.

So, all this does call for a time off the course. And Schauffeles have the perfect partners to do that with. But something was amiss with these pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trio of Jena Sims, Maya, and Nikki

Jena Sims’ friendship with both Maya Schauffele and Nikki Guidish is one of the closest-knit circles in the golf WAG community. With Maya, her friendship dates back to the 2021 Ryder Cup. As part of the traditional gift-giving ceremony among the wives and girlfriends of the golfers, Sims received one from Maya. The hamper was beautifully decorated and included a personalized purse filled with custom cookies and several other presents. As a sweet gesture, it featured the initials “JSK” (Jena Sims-Koepka).

Since then, the friendship has only blossomed. In June of this year, the two women were together at a spa called Filler for a laser facial. Accompanying them was Alayna Galea’i-Finau, Tony Finau‘s wife. Moreover, when Xander Schauffele won the 2025 Open Championship, Jena Sims was quick to comment on that post, “Huge congrats.”

With Nikki, Jena shares an equally warm connection. In October 2022, she publicly celebrated Nikki’s birthday with a funny message, “The older the berry, the sweeter the juice. Welcome to the club, Nikki Guidish #dirty30.” In fact, when Patrick Cantlay proposed to Nikki, along with the Schauffeles, Jena Sims, and Brooks Koepka, too, were in attendance. This just further shows the strong solidarity the couples share, despite being on different (and rival) Tours.