Jena Sims Details Brooks Koepka’s Unexpected Gesture Following Her Exhausting Ordeal

Jena Sims loves to wear heels, so when the Miami Grand Prix came, she made the most of the moment. But walking for long in them can be highly unpleasant. Luckily, she had Brooks Koepka to help her out.

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“I love F1 style because it’s one of the few sporting events where you can wear heels,” she said to PEOPLE ahead of the InStyle F1 Pit Stop Party. “Coming from the golf world, it’s not just an option for me, so I really went for it. I clocked in 7,000 steps in five-inch Louboutins yesterday for qualifying. Brooks Koepka had my Uggs waiting for me when I got home!”

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The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix weekend itself was a full one. The event has just wrapped up with a blast, and Jena was a consistent part of it. She attended the qualifying round on Saturday and the party in the same stretch. Koepka was with her throughout the event, and rightfully so.

Sims has spent eleven consecutive Masters walking at Augusta National Golf Club to support her husband. She has stood inside the ropes at Torrey Pines Golf Course, filmed behind-the-scenes moments as he walked into the PGA Tour headquarters, and carried the relationship through some of the most turbulent stretches of Koepka’s career. So his gesture after her tiring ordeal speaks volumes.

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Koepka has always supported his wife. When Sims walked a swimsuit show in Miami while seven months pregnant, he proudly shared her pictures, captioning them, “So proud of you, Jena.”

Fans targeted her online with mean-spirited comments about a bikini photo, but Koepka defended her. Sims, for her part, has always been vocal about how much that support means, often writing “choose your husbands wisely,” as she continues to appreciate and acknowledge his gestures.

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The couple has navigated some of the most difficult chapters in their lives, and the shift in Koepka himself has been hard to miss. Fatherhood, by his own admission, changed how he saw everything. But they also faced tough challenges during that time. They lost their second pregnancy at 16 weeks in 2025 after an unfortunate miscarriage, and Koepka spent the months that followed reconsidering what his career needed to look like. Sims had written about the heartbreaking news, “This is grief no parent is ever prepared for. We are devastated, but remain hopeful to give Crew a sibling one day.”

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Koepka has also been candid about how LIV Golf’s international-heavy schedule has kept the family apart more than he was comfortable with, which became one of the main reasons behind his shift back to the PGA Tour.

He has often shared how fatherhood has given him a better perspective on life. “Having a son has shifted my perspective in life, not just in golf,” he said. “Golf used to be everything to me, but having Crew, my son, has truly changed my outlook.”

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The Uggs gesture fits neatly into a larger pattern in their relationship, and it clearly runs both ways.

Jena Sims’ steadfast support for Koepka

Sims has caddied for Koepka at Augusta National Par 3 contests for several years, pulling on the white jumpsuit and walking the course, lately with their son, Crew, in tow. Koepka, characteristically, kept his review short: “She killed it.” By 2026, she had attended the Master’s with him for 11 consecutive years, a streak that began the same year they met on the seventh hole in 2015.

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Sims has long been an important part of Koepka’s career, and her support goes beyond the galleries. Since he won his first major at the 2017 U.S. Open, she has packed the same lucky pair of underwear for every major week. It may sound lighthearted, but it is a personal ritual they have carried through all five of his major wins.

Even if she cannot be there in person, she tries to find a way. In January 2026, Koepka returned to the PGA Tour, and Sims shared a behind-the-scenes reel of him arriving at the headquarters.

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“They don’t know it yet,” she said in the video, “but we are about to find out his first start back on the PGA Tour.”

Sims consistently supported him during his time in LIV Golf and is once again on the courses, supporting him alongside their son Crew.

“I love being able to support Brooks and watch him because he’s so talented,” she said. “He’ll say to me all the time, ‘It must be so boring to walk around in the crowd watching me play.’ And I’m like, no way, I actually really enjoy it.”

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And with all that said, the two have clearly built a strong and lasting bond over the years.