Jena Sims Reveals Personal Moment With Brooks Koepka That Shows His True Nature

Brooks Koepka is known for his locked-in demeanor on the golf course, you know, the kind of player who barely blinks under pressure. But Jena Sims has been quietly showing the world a very different version of him, the one she sees at home.

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Sims posted a security camera video on her IG story showing the three of them having a full dance party right in the parking area. The footage shows Jena throwing her arms up and dancing freely while Brooks and Crew are also grooving.

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This is nothing new from Sims. Her Instagram has become the most reliable place to catch Brooks off guard. In one older story, she filmed him mid-car ride, singing to himself, and noted she still had the screenshot of the first DM she ever sent him, joking it was “a story for another day.” In another post, she caught him dancing around the house in sunglasses, captioning it “10 points to Gryffindor.”

The two met at the Masters in 2015 and started dating in 2017. Sims made the first move. The couple then got engaged in March 2021 and married in Turks and Caicos on June 4, 2022. Their son Crew was born on July 27, 2023.

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Sims leave no opportunity to appreciate the 5x major winner. On Father’s Day 2024, she posted a video of Brooks Koepka carrying Crew on his shoulders, writing: “Without you, there is no Crew. I love you, @bkoepka. Happy First Father’s Day.”

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In fact, when Brooks Koepka left LIV Golf and returned to the PGA Tour. LIV CEO Scott O’Neil confirmed the move was driven by Koepka’s desire to keep his family closer, with the golfer citing the toll of constant international travel.

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Since his return to the PGA Tour, we have been seeing more of the Koepkas on the course. At the Masters, the family appeared together, with Jena and Crew caddying for him at the Par 3 contest. On the final day of the PGA Championship, Sims made the trip to Aronimink after a hectic week of promoting SI’s swimsuit collection.

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That lightness, however, came after one of the hardest stretches of their lives.

Brooks Koepka opens up about a difficult year

The end of 2025 was not very easy for the family. They were expecting a second child, but in October 2025, Sims shared that she had suffered a miscarriage at 16 weeks.

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“We learned that our baby’s heart had stopped beating. This is a grief no parent is ever prepared for. We are devastated but remain hopeful to give Crew a sibling one day,” she wrote, adding, “Too often, these struggles happen in silence.”

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The miscarriage hit both him and Jena hard, and his golf reflected it. His return to the PGA Tour wasn’t smooth, as it was marred by average performances. But at the 2026 PGA Championship, he showed early signs of that reset, shooting a 1-under 69 in Round 1 and sitting just two shots off the lead entering Friday.

“At home it’s in a much better place. Last year was just difficult personally with what was going on off the golf course,” he said.

But Koepka himself sounds like someone who has found perspective. “When all that lines up, it makes it enjoyable to be out here,” he said.

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From parking lot dance parties to family appearances on the course, Sims keeps proving that the man behind five major titles is, at home, just a dad who dances before drop-off.