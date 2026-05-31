Jena Sims Reveals Son Crew’s Two Words That Made Brooks Koepka ‘Cry’ Amid PGA Tour Break

After finishing T14th at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2026, Brooks Koepka is sitting out the Charles Schwab Challenge. The time away means he can spend more time with his family and create memories. Just like the one he created when Jena Sims was doing a photoshoot and Crew started cheering her, saying, “Go, Mama; go, Mama; go, Mama…”

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Sims uploaded the video to Instagram Stories with a text overlay that read, “Best. Cheerleader. Ever.” She then added it to a carousel post, leaving fans in awe. She replied to one of the comments and revealed that this instance “made Brooks cry.”

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Brooks Koepka’s emotional reaction comes at a time when family has become the central focus of his life. When he decided to bid farewell to LIV Golf, he cited spending more time with his family as the primary reason. LIV’s global schedule made it difficult for him.

Fatherhood has steadily reshaped Brooks Koepka’s outlook since Crew’s arrival in July 2023. He now enjoys spending time with him more than playing golf or anything else in the world. When bringing him home after a few weeks in NICU, he said that it was “the coolest thing ever.”

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He has admitted that fatherhood has softened his perspective. Now, he knows that golf is no longer the only thing that defines him. The experience of becoming a father and being there with Crew has helped him appreciate moments away from the course, and it is usually Jena Sims who records and shares these moments.

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During a March 2025 Instagram Q&A, Sims described him as “the absolute best.” She also said that he handles everything from diaper changes and bedtime duties to toddler classes whenever he is home. The three were dressed in matching space costumes.

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The family also celebrated Christmas 2025 at a monster truck-themed park. Brooks Koepka and Crew were also preparing together for the Cognizant Classic. They went to the gym, walked on the treadmill, and had physio sessions together.

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The admiration both Sims and Koepka have for Crew has been evident on social media. This has naturally led some fans to wonder whether they are planning to expand their family.

Jena Sims addressed pregnancy speculation

Earlier this year, Jena Sims had uploaded a picture of herself in a yellow dress with two rainbow emojis. This led the community to speculate that she was pregnant. She then had to clarify.

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“But I’m not, and I don’t plan to be. I don’t plan to be pregnant for a long time. Actually, I’m quite traumatized by what happened,” she responded through Instagram Stories.

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Jena Sims got pregnant for the second time in 2025, and then, in October, in devastating news, she announced that she had suffered a miscarriage at 16 weeks. The entire instance was traumatic and painful for the couple. Though they remain hopeful to give little Crew a sibling one day, now is not the time.

While the couple continues to celebrate every milestone with Crew, Sims’ comments highlighted that healing remains an ongoing process. But for now, she and Brooks Koepka focus on family life and supporting one another.