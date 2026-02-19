Jena Sims Sends Sweet Message Supporting Brooks Koepka During Tough PGA Tour Return

Golf – The Masters – Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, Georgia, U.S. – April 5, 2023 Brooks Koepka of the U.S. with wife Jena Sims on the third hole during the par 3 tournament REUTERS/Brian Snyder

After making a comeback to the PGA Tour, Brooks Koepka restarted his regular Tour journey on January 29, 2026, with the Farmers Insurance Open. However, the results on the leaderboard did not turn out as he might have expected, as he finished tied for 56th with a score of 4 under par. Following that, he turned up at the WM Phoenix Open, where he missed the cut. As he struggles to find his footing in the tour after his reinstatement, he always has one person as his constant cheerleader: his wife. And yet again, she has expressed her love for Koepka with a cheesy message.

The official handle of Cognizant Classic shared a playful Instagram post on Valentine’s Day, which read, “You’ve Koepka-d my heart”. Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims Koepka, reshared that on her Instagram story and added, “My love for you is one for the Brooks ❣️”.

Jena Sims even added Nat King Cole’s romantic jazz composition ‘Love’ as the background score to her Instagram update. This update comes at a time when her husband is facing a setback on the greens while also gearing up for the upcoming showdowns.

Imago Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka stand on a tee box at the 2022 Masters Par 3 Contest leading up to the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY AUG20220406146 JOHNxANGELILLO| Credits: Imago

Koepka will soon be teeing off at the Cognizant Classic, aka PGA National, which is scheduled to be held on February 26. Alongside that, he has also been named for the Players Championship (March 12-15) and the Valspar Championship, which will begin on March 19.

For the current season, his scoring average stands at 71.3 strokes per round. Under the tour, he is currently ranked at 39 at 314.1 yards. Although he got a ticket to enter the tour under the Returning Member Program, he was subjected to a heavy financial penalty.

He paid a fine of $5 million. Alongside that, Koepka now has to compete in at least 15 PGA Tour events during the 2026 season to maintain his status. Moreover, Koepka cannot receive sponsor invitations for the eight Signature Events this year and must play his way into these $20 million fields.

Now, as Jena Sims stands by her husband in good times and bad, she has also helped him stand out in the other fields beyond the fairways.

Jena Sims helps Brooks Koepka prepare for his movie role

As Brooks Koepka got the opportunity to show off his acting skills in the Netflix original Happy Gilmore 2, his model and actor wife had some solid tips to help the golfer pull off his part in the movie.

Jena Sims candidly shared, “He [Brooks Koepka] felt like he was stepping into my world.” She added, “I had to teach him how to read a script and how to find certain things within the script. It was cool watching him step out of his comfort zone because that rarely happens.”

She added how it was basically the golfers playing themselves. However, Jena had to let go of all the golf decorum she always followed while stepping into the fairways with her husband. It was because she had to play the role of a crazy golf fan.

“I try to blend into the background or even not even be seen at golf tournaments. This was the complete opposite. I had to literally jump up and down and scream and try to get this other guy’s attention”, shared Sims.

Koepka made an appearance in the Adam Sandler movie alongside other golfing phenoms like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, and John Daly.