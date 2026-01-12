Jena Sims Shares Fresh Brooks Koepka Update as PGA Tour Decision Hangs in Balance

With the 2026 golf season about to kick off, you’d expect Brooks Koepka to look worried, given he has no league to play for. Surprisingly, that’s not the case. Instead, he’s putting in the effort to sharpen his golfing skills after he left a lucrative LIV Golf offer to support his wife, Jena Sims. And now, she’s doing the same.

In a story uploaded on Instagram by Jena Sims, Koepka could be spotted practicing on a lush green golf fairway. As he swung his club, a golf cart, holding all of his golfing essentials, was parked right beside. Following the picture was another picture of Koepka and Sims’ son, who was busy playing with his toy monster truck. Now, such an update from Sims carries a lot of weight, given the situation Koepka is in right now.

Despite his plea to return to the PGA Tour, nothing has been confirmed as of now. On one hand, golfers like Rory McIlroy have pointed out that the LIV Golf players must not be penalized. He justified his take by saying that the LIV Golf players might have earned a lot of money, but in return, they have lost their recognition as the Saudi-backed league does not have OWGR points yet.

On the contrary, insider news from Todd Lewis clarified that the PGA Tour locker room is not all gleeful to welcome Koepka. In their defense, the PGA golfers are of the opinion that the 35-year-old had caused significant damage to the reputation and credibility of the PGA brand.

Brooks Koepka of the United States with his wife Jena Sims and son Crew during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Golf Tournament on April 10, 2024 in Augusta.

“Brooks Koepka was a part of the group that decided to walk away from the PGA Tour and walk to LIV Golf, which forced the PGA Tour to reshape its entire schedule, how it pays out money, FedEx Cup points, everything,” Lewis said. “It cost them money,” he further added.

Amidst all of this back and forth, the recent update from Sims points to the fact that Koepka is still very confident of starting his season on time. After all, if he were to serve the one-year ban, we wouldn’t see him until August 2026. And let’s not forget that Sims has been dropping subtle hints in recent times. She did share a post from ‘Ways to Golf,’ where she tactfully reposted the second picture from the slide.

The picture depicted a young Koepka with curly hair. Sims captioned, “Where does Crew get his curls?”

But there was a catch. On the opening slide of the post was an update reporting Koepka’s official reinstatement application to the tour. Surely, this speaks volumes. Now, the 35-year-old is still regarded with considerable respect within the PGA circuit. And as the committee of Tiger Woods, along with Brian Rolapp, is still stranded about Koepka’s fate, the reigning French Open champion had some not-so-pleasant words to share about the former LIV Golf champion.

Rival’s subtle dig heats Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour return chatter

Just weeks after leaving LIV Golf, Koepka has again been ruling the headlines. His filing for reinstatement under the PGA on January 9, 2026, has created quite a buzz. While many are rooting for his return, a PGA Tour pro has voiced his opinion on the matter, which rather appeared like a subtle dig towards the former LIV golfer.

Brooks Koepka walks off the ninth hole green after completing his second round of the Shriners Childrens Open on October 8, 2021 at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, NV.

Michael Kim took to his X account and shared, “Yooo @BKoepka practice round soon? 😂” Adding to that, to clarify that he seemingly meant it all in jest, Kim wrote, “Too soon?”

Just a few months back, in June, Brooks Koepka faced a defeat to Michael Kim in the 2025 French Open. Kim was 15 feet from the hole and needed to make the putt just to save par. Making a pressure par, he secured a win. Winning the French Open, Kim bagged his first world title in the last seven years. Adding another feather to his cap, Kim became the first American to win the French Open in 53 years. On the other hand, not only did Koepka lose the event, but he also ended in fourth position.