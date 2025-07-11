Jennifer Kupcho WITB July 2025: American Golfer’s Arsenal at Amundi Evian Championship Explored

Jennifer Kupcho had every right to be emotional as that 8-foot birdie putt dropped on the 18th green at Seaview Bay Course. It had been nearly three years without a victory. The doubt crept in. The confidence wavered. But here she was, finally breaking through at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in June 2025, and you could feel the weight lifting off her shoulders with every tear that followed. Her 15-under total of 198 secured her fourth LPGA Tour title and a $262,500 payday. She is bringing the same zeal to the Amundi Evian Championship, leading after the first 18 holes. The key to this spectacular performance is carefully orchestrated equipment.

Jennifer Kupcho’s power setup: Driver through long irons

The transformation started with significant equipment changes that revolutionized her performance. Kupcho now utilizes the Ping G440 LST driver, which has been adjusted from 10.5° to 9° for optimal performance. The club features Ping’s revolutionary Free-Hosel Design and costs $599. Additionally, the Graphite Design Tour AD XC 5 Stiff shaft provides the stability she needs for her aggressive swing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters May 30, 2024; Lancaster, Pennsylvania, USA; Jennifer Kupcho (USA) hits a tee shot on the fifteenth hole during the first round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

This driver choice reflects her natural strengths perfectly. The equipment has always complemented her power game, as her driving ability has consistently been a cornerstone of her success. The G440 LST represents Ping’s most advanced driver technology, featuring a 10-gram weight reduction and deeper center of gravity that have enhanced its already impressive distance capabilities. The Free-Hosel Design removes weight from the hosel section, repositioning it lower in the clubhead for faster ball speeds across the face.

Her fairway setup shows equal precision in selection. The Ping G430 Max 3-wood, adjusted from 15° to 14°, features Carbonfly Wrap technology that saves 10 grams while increasing MOI. Meanwhile, dual G430 hybrids at 22° and 26° fill crucial distance gaps with strategic shaft configurations. The 22° model carries a 75-gram Graphite Design Tour AD DI shaft, while the 26° model uses an 85-gram option for optimal trajectory control.

The iron transition proves equally significant for her recent success. Kupcho switched to the complete Ping i230 set, ranging from 5-iron to utility wedge. These irons feature True Temper Dynamic Gold Mid 100 S300 shafts for consistent feel throughout the set. The i230s utilize a multi-material construction with an elastomer insert, creating 21 grams of discretionary weight. This allows Ping to lower the center of gravity, enhancing distance and forgiveness compared to her previous setup.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jennifer Kupcho’s scoring clubs: Wedges and putter details

Her scoring clubs demonstrate meticulous attention to detail and performance optimization. Two Ping s159 wedges handle delicate situations around greens. The 54° model carries a 12° bounce, while the 58° features a 10° bounce, with retail pricing of $179 each. These wedges utilize the exact shaft specifications as her irons for consistent feel throughout her set.

The s159 wedges represent Ping’s most comprehensive wedge offering, featuring 25 different loft and grind combinations based on extensive tour player feedback. Kupcho’s S-grind selection provides versatility across various lie conditions, while the precision-milled MicroMax grooves deliver enhanced spin control through tighter spacing. The wedges also feature Ping’s Hydropearl 2.0 chrome finish, which helps maintain spin rates in wet conditions—a crucial factor during her rain-soaked victory at ShopRite.

The putting arsenal centers on a custom Ping PLD Kushin prototype valued around $450. This blade-style putter features specialized alignment aids and has proven crucial during pressure moments, including that tournament-clinching 8-foot birdie putt. The custom prototype design isn’t available to the public, giving Kupcho a unique advantage on the greens through its personalized specifications.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Additionally, Kupcho remains loyal to Titleist Pro V1 balls throughout her equipment setup. The Pro V1’s consistent flight characteristics and workability perfectly complement her precision-focused approach. Her ball features distinctive pink markings that help with alignment and identification during competitive rounds.

Her methodical equipment selection reflects the exactness required at the highest level of golf. Each club serves a distinct role in her course management strategy, from the wedges’ specialized bounce angles for different turf conditions to the putter’s custom specifications for her stroke. Her equipment choices demonstrate a golfer who leaves nothing to chance.