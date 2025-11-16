Jennifer Kupcho WITB November 2025: LPGA Star’s Golf Bag at The Annika Explored

In June 2025, Jennifer Kupcho ended a three-year winless streak by sinking an eight-foot birdie putt at the ShopRite LPGA Classic. Her last victory before that was at the Meijer LPGA Classic in 2022, just two months after she clinched her first major title and LPGA Tour win at the Chevron Championship. After those initial successes, Kupcho faced challenges in securing another victory, but she finally triumphed on the fairway after her long wait.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With this victory, she secured her fourth LPGA Tour title. Returning with a strong competitive spirit, she is now aiming to dethrone Linn Grant. Grant shot an impressive 5-under 65 in the third round of The Annika tournament and currently leads by one stroke over Jennifer Kupcho as they head into the final round. As she focuses on calming her nerves and striving for the win at the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge, her highly reliable bag setup could play a significant role.

ADVERTISEMENT

What advantage might Jennifer Kupcho gain from her Ping setup?

Kupcho’s bag keeps a corner saved for the G425 LST. The model is curated masterfully with a pear-shaped, 445cc head, which plays a great role in reducing spin. Kupcho, being a faster-swing-speed player, looks to benefit from the design. Alongside that, the head features a 17-gram CG shifter with Draw, Neutral, and Fade settings, allowing the American star to fine-tune her swing and preferred ball flight. The LST driver is also offered in both 9° and 10.5° loft options for added customization.

Imago August 26, 2022: Jennifer Kupcho of the United States salutes the gallery at the 18th green finishing the second round of the CP Womens Open held at Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club in Ottawa, Canada. /CSM Ottawa Canada – ZUMAc04_ 20220826_zaf_c04_098 Copyright: xDanielxLeax

Next, she had the G430 MAX Fairway. This club particularly offers the versatility to the athlete of sizing it up for long approach shots. The club furthermore uses the new Carbonfly Wrap technology to push the CG closer to the force line. This, in turn, helps the golfer to maximise ball speed for higher launch and longer carries. The MAX lineup is offered in 3W, 5W, 7W, and 9W configurations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Kupcho also uses the G430 Hybrid, which features Carbonfly Wrap technology. This enhancement helps her achieve greater ball speed with her shots. Additionally, advanced technologies such as Facewrap and Spinsistency are incorporated, allowing the clubface to flex more for increased ball speeds while providing more consistent spin across the entire face. A tungsten back weight adds extra forgiveness, making off-center hits more stable. The G430 Hybrid is available in options ranging from 2H to 7H, providing players with a variety of hybrids to choose from for their bags.

Alongside having the 4H, which is of lower loft, she also has the 5H of G430 Hybrid in her bag. While that doesn’t cater to a longer distance like 4H, it helps in achieving a shorter distance in a more controlled way. It’s for a higher launch, but a softer landing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What irons & wedges does Jennifer Kupcho use?

Kupcho usually plays with a mixture of Ping irons. However, while all of her irons come from Ping, the American professional golfer prefers her pitching and utility irons from the i230 range. Speaking of the iron, this particular series is kind of the best of both worlds. While it has stellar looks, it also comes with decent playability. And because of its impeccable design and utility, not only Kupcho, but Leona Maguire too, used these irons a while back. With the irons boasting of a DG Mid 100 S300, it comes with an Iomic 1.8 sticky, making it the perfect choice for Kupcho.

Imago Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Jennifer Kupcho of the United States, a member of Team Youth On Course, walks on the 18th green after putting at the conclusion of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan, on Friday, July 15, 2022. Midland Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx originalFilename:lemus-dowgreat220716_np39s.jpg

Next up, Ping has a wide variety of wedges for its golfers. And the players make sure to try all of them. For Kupcho, she prefers the tour style s159 wedges. These come with the addition of a couple of grinds and brand new lofts. It is also available in 25 loft/grind combinations, making the model appeal to the golfers even more. However, before the s159 wedges, Kupcho used Ping Glide Forged Pro, which helped her attain a 73.47% back in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, coming to her putters, Kupcho has been a big fan of Ping’s PLD range. As of now, she uses PLD Custom Putter, Ally Blue Onset. With a stealth finish and a stepless steel matte black shaft, the putter is one of the best as per industry standards. And Kupcho has always remained faithful to her PLDs. And because of her advanced putter, Kupcho has clinched the highest number of eagles in the LPGA this year till February 2025. Interestingly, considering how Kupcho’s putting abilities are not the greatest, the quality of the putters can be estimated from her stellar performance. Now, if her clubs stay as dialed as they’ve been all week, she might just secure the $4,87,500 win in the Pelican Golf Club of Florida.