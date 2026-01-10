Jessica Korda & Fans Caught Off Guard as LPGA Legend Bluffs About What She’ll ‘Never’ Quit

Essentials Inside The Story One golf legend drops a harmless Instagram joke that instantly stuns fans and fellow golfers

Michelle Wie West just sent golf Instagram into a frenzy with a post that caught even seasoned LPGA fans completely off guard. The retired LPGA pro is known for her witty humor. But her Instagram post was on a whole different level.

“Raising small humans and large dogs require caffeine…lots and lots of caffeine 🤣 #momhumor #fyp,” Wie West wrote in the caption.

The video has a text overlay that says, “POV: Day 4 of cutting caffeine.” It features the 5x LPGA winner trying to literally cut a cup of coffee and a can of Throne SPORT COFFEE with a fork and a knife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Wie West (@michellewiewest) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Michelle Wie West stepped away from competitive golf in 2023. Although she was once considered a prodigy, her wrist injury made it difficult to play the sport. After repeated missed cuts, she finally retired after playing the 2023 US Women’s Open. Since then, she has been spending time with her family, which includes her husband, children, and dogs.

The LPGA pro has two children, a daughter and a son. The older of the two is her daughter, Makenna Kamalei Yoona West, who came into the world in June 2020. Then in October 2024, she gave birth to her second child, a son whom they call Jagger Jerry YooJun West. Thus, she has a one-year-old and a five-year-old at home.

Apart from that, she is also a proud dog mother. She and her husband own three pet dogs. Two of them are fluffy Old English Sheepdogs, named Gatsby (12 ½) and Daisy (4). The third one is a 2-year-old, 140-pound Cane Corso named Rome.

“It’s just amazing to come back to someone that doesn’t care if you’re playing bad or not,” Michelle Wie West told Golfweek about owning a dog.

With three dogs and two little children, fans could imagine how chaotic her house would be. Perhaps that’s the reason why the 5x LPGA winner loves coffee and says that she can’t live without it amid all the chaos. While she has shared some funny posts on Instagram previously, this one came as a shock.

This humorous Instagram post garnered reactions from fellow LPGA star Jessica Korda and others.

Jessica Korda and fans react to Michelle Wie West’s post

The Instagram post quickly turned into its own source of entertainment. Fellow athletes, public figures, and everyday fans all piled on with laughter. The setup of quitting coffee was relatable and funny. Many viewers admitted they briefly believed it before realizing the joke.

Even fellow golfer Jessica Korda was fooled. “I WAS ABOUT TO TEXT YOU…,” she wrote in the comment. Her comment suggests that the opening of the video genuinely concerned her. But Michelle Wie West reassured her that it would never happen. “HAHA NEVER,” she wrote, tagging Jessica Korda.

Korda and Wie West have a lot in common. Just like the 5x LPGA winner, Jessica Korda is also a mother of a one-year-old. And she has also been on an indefinite break from professional golf since 2023. The exchange felt spontaneous and personal, giving fans a glimpse into their off-course dynamic.

Apart from Korda, fitness coach Selena Samuela also commented on the post. But she didn’t have to use any words to show how funny the post was. She simply used laughing emojis, “😂😂😂😂😂.” Echoing similar sentiments, the former NFL player Adewale Ogunleye chimed in with, “😂😂😂😂 what is wrong with you!!!!!” His comment added an extra layer of humor and showed how far the post traveled beyond LPGA circles.

Michelle Wie West’s post got fans fooled and shocked, just like Jessica Korda. One user said, “🤣 you had me for a sec hahahahah I was like no wayyyyyyyy.” This shows how genuine the video appeared at the beginning, before the shocking twist and funny reveal. Another fan got in with “I could not 😭.” Her comment captured disbelief at the idea of cutting caffeine while raising kids and dogs.

Together, the comments transformed the reel from a simple joke into a shared moment, where disbelief, relief, and humor played out line by line. The reactions amplified the post’s impact, turning a short video into a lively conversation driven by timing, familiarity, and a joke that landed exactly where it needed to.