Jessica Korda Opens Up About Facing Humbling Golf Dilemma Before LPGA Comeback

Jessica Korda has long been one of the standout names on the LPGA Tour. The elder sister of Nelly Korda stepped away from professional golf in 2023 shortly after becoming a mother, choosing to pause her career and focus on family. Now, she is ready to return, once again picking up her clubs and giving the ball that familiar, powerful swing.

But as she will be making a comeback after two-and-a-half years at the Grant Thornton Invitational in December, the butterflies seem to be fluttering in her stomach. After all, she has been missing in action for a long time now. And that has resulted in Korda feeling a bit rusty. Reflecting on her comeback journey, Korda recently shared a video on Instagram Stories. She detailed what her comeback game would possibly look like.

Hilariously, Korda stated that she might be nailing some of the shots with utmost confidence. But she also knew that some of her shots would go wayward.

Elaborating on her dilemma, Korda said, “There’ll be shots that I’ll hit out here, and I’m like, vintage Jess, she’s back. And then I’ll hit a shot that humbles me, and I’ll literally be like, what the f*** was that? Zero context, not in the window I was looking at whatsoever, just not good.”

Well, she might have a valid point here. But looking at her records, it does not seem that Korda will have many problems getting accustomed. She has previously won 6 LPGA Tours. Add to that she has also represented Team USA in the 2013, 2019, and 2021 Solheim Cups.

And, taking heart from all this, Korda expressed her wish last year to return to professional golf from 2026. She pointed out that she would take 2025 to assess her condition and then ‘shoot for’ the redemption of her professional career from the following year. Meanwhile, as Korda makes a comeback, she faces quite a bit of chaos during her motherhood.

Jessica Korda opens up about balancing motherhood with her LPGA comeback

Jessica had to take a break from the sport for more than a year. However, while this news might seem upsetting to her fans, it was to welcome one of the most precious gifts in Korda’s life. Her little baby boy, Greyson John DelPrete, graced their family at the beginning of February 2024. And following the birth of her little boy, the six-time LPGA champion had just been waiting for the right opportunity to make a comeback.

Finally, Jessica Korda has shared one of the most-awaited updates with fans and golf enthusiasts. She is now gearing up to make a return at the Grant Thornton Invitational. It would be a mixed-team event at Tiburon Golf Club from where Korda will swing her clubs alongside Bud Cauley. It will begin on December 12 and shall continue till the 14. However, tackling her career in the course and her new mom duties hasn’t been easy.

Reflecting on her regime, Korda recently said, “I currently practice like three or four times a week. I have a sitter who watches Grayson for five-ish hours, so three to four times a week, I actually have to get my workout in and golf in, and then be back to take a quick shower, and we’re, you know, ready for round two post-nap. So it’s a little hectic.” Now, as she aims to be back on the fairways, it’s not just the wins she looks forward to but the journey and the fresh start.