Jessica Korda’s Heartwarming Family Update Has Nelly Korda, Max Homa & Golf World Shower Her With Love

Earlier this season, Nelly Korda couldn’t help but gush over her elder sister Jessica Korda’s journey into motherhood. The World No. 1 admitted she had never seen Jessica happier than when she embraced the role with the arrival of her son, Greyson John DelPrete. Now, with another exciting development in Jessica’s life, the family has even more reason to celebrate.

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“Welcome to the world,” Jessica wrote in her Instagram post, hinting at a new addition to the family. But who was the newest arrival? The accompanying image revealed the answer. The black-and-white photograph showed a baby lying on a bed, with someone gently holding the little one’s arm. The heartwarming reveal confirmed that Jessica and her husband, Johnny DelPrete, had welcomed their second child.

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“Mom is no longer outnumbered,” Jessica joked in her announcement. The couple named their daughter Olivia Regina DelPrete, with her middle name carrying a special family significance. It is a tribute to Jessica’s mother, Regina Korda, a former professional tennis player who represented Czechoslovakia.

And with such an accomplished athlete in the family, it’s easy to imagine the proud parents dreaming of what the future might hold for their little girl. Regina represented her country at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul and reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 26 in 1991. She also climbed to No. 45 in the doubles rankings in 1990.

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While Olivia’s name honours her grandmother’s legacy, one detail about the newest addition to the Korda family remains unknown: her exact date of birth. However, one can assume it wasn’t far back in the past. Jessica had previously announced her pregnancy on X with a playful video in a post captioned, “Sorry, tee time is full.”

Meanwhile, in the video, Greyson can be seen running with ultrasound images attached to his shorts. And the newborn baby’s aunt, Nelly Korda, quickly reacted to the news. At the time, the World No. 1 was competing at the Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, which she ended up winning, and said, “Yeah, so excited. It’s been a hard secret to keep, but I’m so happy for them.”

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In any case, the update comes after Korda took an indefinite leave from the sport in late May 2023 after a back injury. She stayed away from competitive golf for roughly 2 and a half years, giving birth to her first child in February 2024 and focusing on recovery and motherhood. Despite that, Korda made a cautious return starting with the mixed-team Grant Thornton Invitational in December 2025.

She also played a couple of official LPGA events in 2026, but has stuck to a reduced schedule. This inactivity is likely to extend, considering she recently gave birth to her first daughter. That being said, after Jessica’s post, a horde of familiar names descended on the post on Instagram to congratulate her.

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Everyone has the same message for Jessica Korda

Lexi Thomson commented, “Congratulations!! So happy for you both 💕🥹.” Like Korda, Thompson is currently focusing heavily on her family and personal life after stepping away from a full-time LPGA Tour schedule.

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Meanwhile, Ireland’s Leona Maguire commented, “Congrats, mama 💕.” Maguire last competed in the Lotte Championship, but couldn’t make the cut.

Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist wrote, “Love it ❤️❤️.” She retired from playing professional golf on August 30, 2026, following the conclusion of the FM Championship near Boston.

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2020 U.S. Women’s Amateur winner Rose Zhang also had a message. “AH congrats!! ❤️.” Zhang was, of course, part of the Solheim Cup from the Team US side.

Nelly Korda, on the other hand, wrote, “AND IM A GIRL AUNTIE 🎀🎀🎀… SHES A GIRL MOM 🎀.” And Max Homa added, “Yay congrats!!!”

It appears the entire golf world came together to wish Jessica Korda well on the birth of her second child. Hopefully, fans will get a better glimpse of her daughter in the days to follow.