Jim Furyk Pushes Controversial PGA Tour Rule Change to Make Events Tougher

2027 will be the year of change in the PGA Tour realm. In a bid to make golf more enjoyable and attractive as a sport, Tiger Woods’ committee will be bringing in radical changes, such as a reduction in the field size. It will also include premium events for the top-notch stars, while the others will be fighting it out in a secondary-level tournament. Thus, with so many changes coming in, several PGA Tour pros are chiming in with their takes. And Jim Furyk just made the list.

“So, change any rule in golf? I’ll tell you what I would do. I’m not going to be very popular for this, but I would reduce the size of the driver head. Now, maybe not necessarily for the average golfer, but I would do that for the golf professional,” said Furyk in a discussion with Trey Wingo on ‘Golf Live.’

Wingo initially pointed out how he would love the professional golfers to get rid of a divot in the fairway. These spots often cause trouble for the golfers to properly take their shot, as a free relief is not allowed under the rules. Next up, he asked Furyk about what rule he would want to change in modern-day golf. And that is when he came up with the bold idea.

August 7, 2016: Jim Furyk watches the flight of his ball down the 13th fairway during the final round of the PGA, Golf Herren Travelers Championship held at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell CT. Furyk set a new PGA record shooting -12 on the day to finish with a 58 breaking the previous record of 59.

Furyk stated that currently, with a full-sized driver head, the accuracy factor is often taken out of the equation. With improved technology, the driver heads can generate a lot of power. According to the former PGA Tour professional, the young golfers often rely on brute power to gain extra yardage. And since the heads are quite wide, the golfers do not have to worry too much about hitting the perfect shot.

This is where the 55-year-old wants things to become more challenging. He pointed out how a shortened driver head will compel the golfers to focus more on accuracy than power. And this practice will, in turn, result in making the field even more challenging. Because, in case someone mishits, the ball will lose yardage rapidly, impacting the game significantly.

And the former PGA Tour veteran is not making claims without testing them himself. In his conversation with Wingo, Furyk stated how he uses a mini driver for a 3-wood. Surprisingly, the distance covered by the ball if struck properly with the mini driver was almost the same.

“I’ll tell you, I play a mini driver in my bag for my 3-wood, and when I hit that mini good, it goes darn near just as far as my driver. It’s less than 10 yards difference. But if I mishit it, if I hit a little thin, a little in the toe, or a little in the heel, I lose a bunch of yardage,” doubled down Furyk.

Thus, concluding his statement, Furyk said that the whole point was to make the play skill-centric instead of power-focused. Meanwhile, as his hip replacement surgery resulted in his retirement, Furyk is about to embrace a new change in career roles.

Jim Furyk will try his hands in broadcasting

In the upcoming Arnold Palmer Invitational, starting March 5, the 2003 US Open Champion will be holding the microphone in the commentary box. Joining the Golf Channel, the 55-year-old veteran will take up the role of lead analyst. Notably, this will be quite a fitting role for Furyk.

2015 WGC Cadillac Championship Jim Furyk 2015 WGC Cadillac Championship, Trump National Doral Blue Monster GC, Miami, Florida, America, USA. 8th March 2015 The 2015 WGC-Cadillac Championship was held from March 5 to 8, 2015, at the Trump National Doral in Doral, Florida, on the renowned Blue Monster Course.

He was ranked as the World’s No. 2 golfer back in his prime. Winning 17 times on the PGA Tour, Furyk established himself as one of the best golfers of his time. Following his regular participation on the PGA Tour, he transitioned to the PGA Tour Champions post 2020. Continuing the good work there, he went on to win the US Senior Open.

Now, coming back to his newfound role, the former PGA Tour pro will also be sharing his expertise at The Players. With five top finishes at the TPC Sawgrass, he will be analyzing the nitty-gritty of the game as the world’s top golfers try to take the crown.

Speaking on his new stint, Furyk told Associated Press, “It’s probably on a trial basis, see how much I like it, get a feel for it. With any new endeavor, it’s a learning process. There’s a feel and flow for how the show is done. I’m focused on doing the best job for two weeks.”

Golf Channel’s executive vice president and general manager, Tom Knapp, too, expressed his elation. Speaking about their latest acquisition, Knapp praised Furyk’s passion and intensity.