Jim Furyk Receives Unexpected Support from Rival Golfer Amid Ryder Cup Captaincy Backlash

When the PGA of America named Jim Furyk as the captain of the United States Ryder Cup in 2027, it caused more controversy than celebration. A lot of people said that his 2018 record was enough proof to look for someone else. However, one of the first people to publicly support him was the man in charge of the team that is standing in his way.

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“Congratulations, Jim. Diane and I look forward to sharing this special experience with you and Tabitha over the next 17 months,” wrote Luke Donald.

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Tabitha Furyk is actively involved in the PGA Tour Wives Association and co-runs the Jim and Tabitha Furyk Foundation. Diane Donald has been a consistent presence at Ryder Cups throughout her husband’s career as both player and captain. Both families have shared the same spaces at the sport’s biggest team events for over two decades.

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The relationship trajectory between both golfers has always been one of mutual respect rather than rivalry. Neither built his career on power. Furyk won a Hall of Fame career through precision and mental discipline, relying on one of the most unorthodox swings the Tour has seen. Donald, a former World No. 1, built his game on accuracy and short-game excellence. They have always approached golf the same way

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The Ryder Cup head-to-head record is not kind to Furyk, though. Donald beat him 1-up in the 2010 singles at Celtic Manor and was part of the European pairs that defeated Furyk’s side in foursomes in both 2004 and 2006. Across all Ryder Cup matches where the two met, Donald went 3-0. Furyk never beat him in that format.

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Donald’s record as captain is what gives the 2027 matchup its real weight. After leading Europe to victory in Rome in 2023 and retaining the cup at Bethpage in 2025, he now targets something no Ryder Cup captain has ever done: three consecutive victories. He arrives at Adare Manor in Ireland, having already done it twice. His congratulatory message to Furyk was not routine. Donald knows exactly what Furyk is walking into.

The 55-year-old appointment drew criticism for clear reasons. His 2018 team lost 17.5-10.5 at Le Golf National, and his captain’s picks that week went 2-10-0. The United States has not won on European soil since 1993. Supporters point to the narrowed candidate pool after Tiger Woods withdrew from consideration and to Furyk’s leadership of the 2024 Presidents Cup-winning team as evidence that his captaincy has grown. Whether that is enough to change the outcome in Ireland is the question Furyk will spend the next 17 months trying to answer.

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Jim Furyk is already getting counsel from those who know the job.

Lanny Wadkins gives a clear message to Jim Furyk

Lanny Wadkins knows the weight of this responsibility better than most. He captained the United States in 1995 at Oak Hill, one of only three times Europe won on the road in 30 years, and he lost. That experience gives his advice to Furyk a particular credibility.

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Wadkins told SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio that Furyk needs to take full control of the captain’s chair, specifically around pairings. His words were direct: “This is not pairings by committee. You don’t need to play with your buddy. It’s about two guys whose games mesh the best.”

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And Jim himself carries that passion, as he said, “My passion for the Ryder Cup and dedication to the U.S. team have never been stronger.”

The logic goes beyond personalities. Wadkins described studying Oak Hill’s course layout so carefully that he knew exactly how putting and driving demands would fall across each hole. He was building pairings around course requirements, not comfort or friendship. No other players had done that homework.

He pointed specifically to the foursomes’ alternate shot, historically the format where the United States struggles most. Pairing a straight driver with a strong iron player, or a great putter with a ball striker, is the kind of analytical thinking Wadkins believes Furyk must bring. Committee decisions do not produce that level of precision.