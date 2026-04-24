Jim Furyk Releases Clear Message About Team USA’s Ryder Cup Captaincy Amid Mounting Criticism

The United States has lost three straight Ryder Cups. Whoever steps into the captain’s role next carries the bit of that record with them. The PGA of America confirmed the appointment of Jim Furyk for Adare Manor. Speaking at the formal PGA of America announcement on Friday, Furyk addressed the assembled media and made his position clear.

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“My passion for the Ryder Cup and dedication to the U.S. team have never been stronger,” Jim said. “Having previously captained the team, I understand the responsibilities and immense pride that come with this role.

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Furyk, 55, has been part of every U.S. Ryder Cup setup since 1997. He played in nine consecutive editions as a player between 1997 and 2014, winning twice, in 1999 and 2008. He served as vice captain in 2016, 2021, 2023, and 2025. In 2024, he captained the U.S. Presidents Cup team to an 18.5-11.5 victory at Royal Montreal on foreign soil. He now becomes only the fourth American to captain the Ryder Cup team twice in the modern era, joining Davis Love III, Tom Watson, and Jack Nicklaus. His one Ryder Cup captaincy, however, did not go well.

The U.S. lost 17.5-10.5 to Europe at Le Golf National, one of the heaviest defeats in modern Ryder Cup history. His four captain’s picks that week, Woods, Mickelson, DeChambeau, and Finau, combined for just a 2-10 record across the three days. After a promising 3-1 start in the opening session, the U.S. never won another session. The week also saw internal tension spill into the open, with Patrick Reed publicly criticizing Furyk’s decision to bench him twice during the event.

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Furyk himself has spoken candidly about how heavy the loss was, and it has reshaped his thinking as a captain.

“I think I was a lot more prepared this year than I was in ’18. I think about the experience at 18 and know that I could have done a few things better. I think it really helped.”

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For the same reason, Jim is facing the criticism. The broader complaint is that Furyk is not here because he was the best option. He is here because the PGA of America had no plan when Tiger Woods fell away. Golf fans have called the appointment “uninspiring.”

Despite the criticism, the PGA of America wasted no time backing their man. Vice President Nathan Charnes said,

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“Jim Furyk has been an influential figure in the United States team room for nearly three decades. He is a trusted, widely respected leader and possesses a wealth of Ryder Cup experience that can only serve to strengthen our team. Competing in Ryder Cups hosted in Europe presents unique challenges, and we are confident in Jim’s leadership to guide the U.S. team over the next two years as we prepare for Ireland.”

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Beyond the official backing, the conversation in golf has quickly moved to a different question. If not Furyk, who should it have been? There is one name that keeps coming up.

Brandt Snedeker: Perhaps the Most Talked-About Ryder Cup Captaincy Candidate

When the discussion about the captaincy began after Woods stepped aside, there was no clear consensus in the golf world. However, among analysts, insiders, and those closely following the structure of the U.S. team, Brandt Snedeker appeared to be the strongest candidate.

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The reasoning behind this was not just based on opinion. Snedeker had been deliberately preparing for this role. He served as vice captain under Furyk at the 2024 Presidents Cup in Montreal and continued in that capacity the following year under Bradley at Bethpage Black in 2025.

He was subsequently named the U.S. Presidents Cup captain for the 2026 event at Medinah. In American golf, the Presidents Cup captaincy is often viewed as the last step before appointment as Ryder Cup captain, and Snedeker had taken all the necessary steps.

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PGA Tour analyst Johnson Wagner publicly made the case for Snedeker, stating that if Woods were out, Snedeker should be the obvious choice. Wagner highlighted Snedeker’s extensive involvement in multiple team events and his analytics background, noting that Snedeker was one of the first players on Tour to seriously embrace data in his game back in 2011. Wagner argued that this combination of a modern mindset and team experience made Snedeker the candidate most likely to bring a fresh approach to a U.S. team that has been struggling for years.

Whether the PGA of America will reconsider him for future opportunities remains uncertain. For 2027, however, the captaincy belongs to Furyk, and the pressure to succeed in Ireland has never been greater.