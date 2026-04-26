Jim Furyk Seeks to Heal Old Wounds as He Ignores Ryder Cup Captaincy Backlash

Europe has beaten the United States eight times in the last eleven Ryder Cups. Furyk was on the losing side for most of them, first as a player, then as captain in Paris. Now he returns with one mission: do what an American captain hasn’t done since 1993.

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“I’m well aware of our record in Europe, and I’m sure I will be reminded of it quite often in the coming months,” Furyk said after being announced as the U.S. captain for the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in Ireland. “Clearly, it’s a huge challenge, and we need to find a way to meet that challenge better than we have been. I’m looking forward to that journey to help figure it out.”

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The U.S. has not won on European soil since 1993, a 34-year drought that has defined American frustration in the competition. Furyk personally knows that pain better than most, going 10-20-4 across nine Ryder Cups as a player before his 2018 captaincy in Paris ended in a 17.5-10.5 blowout, one of the heaviest U.S. defeats in recent memory.

That Paris loss still follows him. Patrick Reed publicly criticized Furyk after 2018 for breaking up his partnership with Jordan Spieth. The re-appointment has already drawn sharp reactions online, with fans calling it “insanity” and a losing formula recycled. But Furyk does not seem to be fixated on the backlash, but rather on the goal to achieve.

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Since Paris, Jim Furyk served as vice captain four more times, including under Keegan Bradley at Bethpage last year, where Europe edged a two-point win under Luke Donald despite a late American comeback in singles. He also captained the U.S. to a Presidents Cup victory over the International team in Montreal in 2024.

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Even his opposite golfer at Adare Manor, that is Luke Donald, acknowledged the moment.

“Congratulations, Jim. Diane and I look forward to sharing this special experience with you and Tabitha over the next 17 months,” wrote Donald, who returns as European captain for a third time, chasing history as the first to win three consecutive Ryder Cups.

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“I’ve been thinking about this for years,” Furyk said. “It started with exit interviews at Bethpage, talking with past captains and players, talking about how we can improve.”

Furyk sees his role as bigger than just winning at Adare Manor, pushing for a long-term structural fix the U.S. has long avoided, including identifying future captains earlier and creating what he calls more synergy in American Ryder Cup planning. Paul Azinger, the 2008 winning captain, has already backed the appointment, calling it exactly what Americans need to start rebuilding a culture of success.

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Furyk’s return has split opinion, but the debate has only just begun.

Will Jim Furyk repeat Bradley’s move or stick to tradition?

Despite the backlash from fans calling his reappointment “insanity,” golf analyst Michael Breed defended the decision on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, arguing that losing as captain does not disqualify someone. Learning from defeat, he said, is precisely what turns future captains into better ones.

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Jim Furyk himself acknowledged the problems at Bethpage openly. Being seven points down after four sessions was unacceptable by his own admission, but he stopped short of calling for a complete rebuild, drawing a comparison to the 2014 task force moment that reset American Ryder Cup thinking after Gleneagles.

That self-awareness is exactly what makes his deputy selections so critical now. During the podcast, Breed asked a pointed question: Would Furyk hire Keegan Bradley as an assistant? Bradley broke that tradition by not including Zach Johnson, his immediate predecessor, in his Bethpage setup at all.

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How Jim Furyk decides will show if he values loyalty or experience more. Bradley might now want to be one of the 12 players instead of an assistant, which makes the question even more complicated going into what is already a very important time for American golf.