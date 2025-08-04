Jim Nantz Called Out for Making Embarrassing PGA Tour Claim About Cameron Young’s Win

With the PGA Tour sharing its 1000th winner, Cameron Young, there is a huge wave of celebration that goes into joining the American professional for his historic first win on the tour after three years of playing professionally. His win at the Wyndham Championship makes him the 100th winner on the PGA Tour. However, with the celebration around the golf world, the analyst started to dig deeper and analyse the false claims.

The recent podcast of the Fried Egg Golf featured the panelists Brendan Porath, Andy Johnson, PJ, and Joseph LaMagna. Starting off the celebration of the 1000th winner, PJ started with full enthusiasm. He was wearing a “Mr. 1000” t-shirt and cap. But with his celebration, the fellow panelists went back in history books to acknowledge the claims made by the PGA Tour and Jim Nantz.

Soon after laughing at the efforts of PJ for the hat and t-shirt, Porath started sharing facts. He said, “On a complete house of cards, lies. Absolute PGA Tour malfence. You know, once I started going nuts about Jim Nantz, I was like, this goes back to 1860. Willie Park Sr. winning at Presswick. The PGA Tour does not exist. It’s not a PGA Tour winner. Get out of here.” The PGA Tour, formerly known as the PGA, started to form in 1910. The first money list winner in the record was Paul Ranyan in 1934. So, the claim to include the Open Championship of 1860 in the Tour is a false claim, according to the analyst.

Further talking about the numbers shared by the PGA Tour, Porath made a strong statement. He said, “This tour is a joke. This number is a complete embarrassment. You can make your thousandth shirt for the BMW Championship in 1899. The complete just this is not reality. This is a joke.” The number isn’t acceptable to the panelists, and they condemn the claim from the PGA Tour. But away from that, they all celebrate the glorious victory of Cameron Young, who has made significant efforts in the past to finally reach the victory.

A look back at Cameron Young’s victory

The Wake Forest alum turned professional in 2019, but it took him three years to join the list of elites on the PGA Tour. Since his start on the tour, he has been close to the victory spot, but always felt short of it. Starting from his T2 finish at the 2022 Genesis Invitational, the golfer till now has seven runner-up finishes.

But his wait is now finally over. The golfer, with his exceptional performance, recording five straight birdies to build a nine-shot lead, took home the trophy with a 22-under score after his 2-under 68 fourth round. Sharing his win, Young said, “I’ve been waiting for it for a while.”

His score of 22 under, 258 tied the previous record held by JT Poston (2019) and Henrik Stenson (2017). The golfer, with his fourth season ending, got emotional as the victory approached. He shared that, saying, “I never thought I’d be that emotional about it. But it’s the end of my fourth season. I’ve had my chances, and I wasn’t going to let it get away from me.” Even though he failed to qualify for the postseason with his 85th finish in the FedEx Cup standings after the win, he still achieved one of his most-awaited goals as a professional.

The golfer’s significant achievement is celebrated, but on top of that, the 1000th winner tag from the PGA Tour is getting criticized. As a golf fan, what are your thoughts on the tag from the PGA Tour? Share with us in the comments below.