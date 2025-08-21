Jim Nantz Delivers Heartfelt Message as 12-Time PGA Tour Winner Achieves Prestigious Honor

Few golfers carry the gravitas of this legend. A 12-time PGA Tour winner, he’s known for his fierce competitive spirit and mental toughness. His legacy now shines through not just in trophies, but in character. Recently honored for his impact, Paul Azinger was praised by Jim Nantz, who noted that his true legacy lies as much in heart as in victories.

Paul Azinger recently received the prestigious Payne Stewart Award. However, this is not just any accolade. It’s a distinction the PGA Tour hands out annually to a golfer who exemplifies Stewart’s values of character, charity, and sportsmanship. The honor surely celebrates Azinger’s moments on the course with his impressive resume of career wins. However, it also acknowledges his endearing influence on it, from mentoring younger players to giving back to the community. As Azinger bathes in the much-deserved spotlight, many iconic sports voices and old friends have spoken up about their excitement. One of those voices is none other than legendary golf broadcaster Jim Nantz.

The man who brought life to the Masters didn’t hold back in sharing his admiration for Azinger. Reflecting on the honor, Nantz said, “Azinger, congratulations, you know I’m lost in admiration every time I think of you and when it comes to this award, I can’t think of anyone that’s a more meritorious recipient of the Payne Stewart Award than you.” Nantz’s relationship with Azinger, away from the course as an old friend, makes this moment even more special for both of them.

Nantz recalled personal memories with Azinger, underscoring his character both on and off the course. “I have so many flashbacks to your friendship, I can still see your families hunting for Easter eggs at Hilton Head, moons ago, and of course I’ll never forget your tribute, your eulogy for Payne Stewart 26 years back, your tremendous credit to everything this game stands for,” Nantz said, talking about Azinger’s eulogy after Stewart passed away in a plane crash in 1999. “You are a wonderful friend to Payne Stewart and I am just overjoyed by the fact that you’re being recognized tonight. Congratulations Azinger, you are an absolute superstar in my eyes,” he added.

Other iconic voices like Dan Hicks, Mike Tirico, and Joe Buck also shared their admiration for their former colleague. This highlights the impact Azinger truly has had, even on his colleagues. Beyond the accolades, though, it’s Azinger’s enduring friendship with Payne Stewart that continues to define his legacy.

Paul Azinger’s relationship with Payne Stewart

Azinger and Stewart’s relationship went far beyond the award. Their bond was built on friendship, playful rivalry, and mutual respect. Legends in their own right, they often pranked each other—like at the 1993 Tour Championship, when Stewart found every cooler on the back nine filled with empty bottles signed by him, a prank Azinger later admitted to. Their competitive edge also defined them, as in the 1993 Memorial when Azinger holed out from a bunker to snatch victory. Though he quickly apologized, Stewart’s tragic passing in 1999 left that chapter bittersweet.

After the loss, Azinger often reflected on Stewart’s influence. “I became a better player the second I shook his hand,” he said, underscoring Stewart’s impact both on and off the course. Decades later, that admiration remained strong, and receiving this year’s Payne Stewart Award marked not just Azinger’s on-course success but also his character—something Stewart himself valued.

As a way of giving back, he and his wife, Toni, run the Azinger Family Compassion Center. The 12,000-square-foot facility serves vulnerable families in Manatee County. Since 2021, it has distributed nearly $19 million in food, clothing, and essential supplies. The center supports over 190 local nonprofit partners, reflecting the same compassion Stewart exemplified.

The honor is a tribute to Stewart and their friendship with each other. Azinger himself couldn’t hold back from expressing his admiration for Stewart. “To be named the recipient of this award, representing my dearest friend, is one of the proudest moments in my life.” It is truly their friendship that forged them as the men they became.