Jim Nantz Lands in Hot Waters for His Unfiltered Statement on Bryson DeChambeau’s Game Before Masters

You can be a big name in the sports industry, but when it comes to crowd favorites, one must look carefully before leaping. Jim Nantz is one of the biggest analysts. From the NFL to golf, Nantz dissects and gives out his unfiltered opinion. He has even covered the coveted Masters. But before he could brace up for another stint at Augusta, one of his comments about Bryson DeChambeau landed him in hot water.

“I have to confess, I have not seen Bryson hit a single shot this year. … All I can go off of is the YouTube videos I’ve watched with my son,” Nantz said, speaking on a recent CBS Sports Masters call.

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Well, the golf analyst might have made the comments in good humor. But it soon spread like wildfire. After all, despite all the controversies, there is no denying that LIV Golf is home to two of the best golfers in the world, namely, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau. Thus, not watching even a single shot of DeChambeau makes Nantz lack credibility and depth as a golf critic.

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Especially when DeChambeau’s recent form has made him a must-watch entity. Looking at his incredible surge, DeChambeau has nailed as many as six top 10 finishes in the eight major tournaments that he has played. Moreover, ahead of the Augusta Masters, which tees off this April 9, the LIV Golf star has clinched consecutive wins in his LIV events. And that’s not all.

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According to the betting stats, DeChambeau is the third favorite to win the Masters. The only two names ahead of him are Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. Thus, following his statement, fans lashed out at him and mocked that Nantz is unaware of what the golfing community looks like outside of the PGA Tour and America.

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Fans up in unison as Jim Nantz faces the heat for his comment on Bryson DeChambeau

In the recent past, Bryson DeChambeau has been pulling off remarkable performances in the Saudi-backed league, which earned him back-to-back wins in Singapore and South Africa. Despite DeChambeau posting such performances, Nantz’s comment of him not watch the American take a shot on the greens convinced fans that Nantz did not take the pain to watch the LIV Golf events.

Highlighting the same, one fan added, “Proof that some of the mainstream media is not professional in the slightest. He should make it his mission to watch at the very least the highlights of LIV Golf events.” The fan even sarcastically remarked that, being a broadcaster, he must at least watch the highlights, which might help him to analyze the sport better.

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Imago LIV GOLF ADELAIDE, Bryson DeChambeau of the Crushers GC during Round 3 of the LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Saturday, February 14, 2026. NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY ADELAIDE SA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xMATTxTURNERx 20260214185584450246

Despite Jim Nantz being considered one of the legendary broadcasters, his comment on DeChambeau seemingly did not sit well with a netizen. They blatantly stated, “To be honest Nantz is overrated.”

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Another fan pointed out that as a broadcaster, one must overcome their personal biases and consume the sport they are covering. “There’s really no excuse. You can hate LIV all you want, but their app lets you watch every shot. Jim Nantz is just a lazy boomer loser”, read the comment from an infuriated fan. The fan demanded that even if one possesses no liking towards a league, they must watch the events before sharing an opinion.

Making a broader criticism of American golf media as a whole, another X user’s statement read, “I don’t think this is as much of a slight against LIV as it’s another sign that outside of The Open, the American golf media only cares about golf happening in America. I doubt Nantz has seen much of Daniel Hillier, Angel Ayora, or even Patrick Reed. Still a problem.

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This fan tried to justify his argument that American golf media tends to prioritize events and players within the United States, often overlooking international circuits like the European Tour or LIV events held globally.

Another fan took the time to post a clip of Bryson DeChambeau taking a shot at the 2026 LIV Golf South Africa whicj sealed his win in front of a huge, enthusiastic crowd. The fan wrote, “Hey Jim Nantz: since you 🤡 claim to not have seen Bryson hit a shot this year (probably another lie but who knows) here’s Bryson’s shot that won him the #LIVGolf event in 🇿🇦 in front of a record crowd. No charge. 🙄”

Thus, with things looking extremely complicated, fans would love to see how DeChambeau actually performs in his upcoming events.