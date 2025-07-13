Jim Nantz Names ‘Serious’ Threat Scottie Scheffler & Others Can No Longer Afford to Ignore

Jim Nantz’s experience in the field of golf is quite vast. The CBS sportscaster started off as an on-course reporter for the network in 1985 and has since been a household name when it comes to broadcasting. Over the years, he has made some legendary calls on-air. He has also seen the best golfers reach the heights of success and slowly ebb away. So when Nantz has an opinion, it is bound to be backed with substance.

Ahead of the last round of the Genesis Scottish Open, his broadcast-mate Amanda Balionis posted an Instagram story with Nantz with the note “Sunday Storylines!”. The duo appeared to be walking side-by-side on the golf course with Balionis looking to pick Nantz’s brain with respect to the Genesis Scottish Open and what could possibly be happening on the last day.

Balionis asked Nantz a pretty straightforward question regarding the ongoing tournament. “What is the storyline you are most excited for?” The CBS reporter asked trying to get some wisdom from Nantz. Nantz thought for a bit and said that it would be fun seeing Rory McIlroy win his first tournament after the 2025 Masters. But then he said another name that is likely to lift the trophy at the Renaissance Club.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Maybe it is Chris Gotterup. He is in pretty starry company today.” Nantz professed. Gotterup has been playing some stellar golf in Scotland, which included a blinding score of 61, allowing him to take the lead in the event. Nantz believes that Gotterup has a bright future on the PGA Tour, especially considering that his skillset is very polished. The experienced CBS sportscaster, however, did hit on one aspect that Gotterup needs to be consistent at if he is to achieve continuous success.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

via Imago PGA, Golf Herren Golf 2025: Farmers Insurance Open JAN 24 January 24, 2025: Chris Gotterup reacts to the crowd on the 2nd hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Torrey Pines South Course in San Diego, California. Justin Fine/CSM Credit Image: Justin Fine/Cal Media San Diego, CA, USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250124_zma_c04_055.jpg JustinxFinex csmphotothree348351

“Very powerful player. If he can putt, he is going to be a serious guy on the PGA Tour for a long time. I feel like he is just getting started.” Nantz added. Nantz has seen his fair share of top golfers start from a young age and conquer the golfing world. Especially golfers like Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and many more. So when he feels that another golfer could be well on his way to that list, it is noteworthy. Especially considering the success Gotterup has achieved in a short time span.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chris Gotterup’s young PGA Tour career

Gotterup turned professional in 2022 after the NCAA Championship. Graduating from the University of Oklahoma, the young American golfer had a T7 finish at his first-ever PGA Tour event, the Puerto Rico Open. He then followed that up with a T4 finish at the John Deere Classic in just his first season on the PGA Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It did not take long for him to claim his first victory on the PGA Tour. Despite a very forgettable 2023 season, Gotterup came roaring back with a thrilling victory at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, ousting the likes of Alistair Docherty and Davis Thompson. This season, he had 9 top 25 finishes in 21 starts heading to the Genesis Scottish Open.

Do you think Chris Gotterup has the potential to challenge the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and others in the coming years?