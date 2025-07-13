Jim Nantz Names ‘Serious’ Threat Scottie Scheffler & Others Can No Longer Afford to Ignore

Jim Nantz’s experience in the field of golf is quite vast. The CBS sportscaster started off as an on-course reporter for the network in 1985 and has since been a household name when it comes to broadcasting. Over the years, he has made some legendary calls on-air. He has also seen the best golfers reach the heights of success and slowly ebb away. So when Nantz has an opinion, it is bound to be backed with substance.
Ahead of the last round of the Genesis Scottish Open, his broadcast-mate Amanda Balionis posted an Instagram story with Nantz with the note “Sunday Storylines!”. The duo appeared to be walking side-by-side on the golf course with Balionis looking to pick Nantz’s brain with respect to the Genesis Scottish Open and what could possibly be happening on the last day.
Balionis asked Nantz a pretty straightforward question regarding the ongoing tournament. “What is the storyline you are most excited for?” The CBS reporter asked trying to get some wisdom from Nantz. Nantz thought for a bit and said that it would be fun seeing Rory McIlroy win his first tournament after the 2025 Masters. But then he said another name that is likely to lift the trophy at the Renaissance Club.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
“Maybe it is Chris Gotterup. He is in pretty starry company today.” Nantz professed. Gotterup has been playing some stellar golf in Scotland, which included a blinding score of 61, allowing him to take the lead in the event. Nantz believes that Gotterup has a bright future on the PGA Tour, especially considering that his skillset is very polished. The experienced CBS sportscaster, however, did hit on one aspect that Gotterup needs to be consistent at if he is to achieve continuous success.
Poll of the day
Poll 1 of 5
AD
“Very powerful player. If he can putt, he is going to be a serious guy on the PGA Tour for a long time. I feel like he is just getting started.” Nantz added. Nantz has seen his fair share of top golfers start from a young age and conquer the golfing world. Especially golfers like Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and many more. So when he feels that another golfer could be well on his way to that list, it is noteworthy. Especially considering the success Gotterup has achieved in a short time span.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Chris Gotterup’s young PGA Tour career
Gotterup turned professional in 2022 after the NCAA Championship. Graduating from the University of Oklahoma, the young American golfer had a T7 finish at his first-ever PGA Tour event, the Puerto Rico Open. He then followed that up with a T4 finish at the John Deere Classic in just his first season on the PGA Tour.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
It did not take long for him to claim his first victory on the PGA Tour. Despite a very forgettable 2023 season, Gotterup came roaring back with a thrilling victory at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, ousting the likes of Alistair Docherty and Davis Thompson. This season, he had 9 top 25 finishes in 21 starts heading to the Genesis Scottish Open.
What’s your perspective on:
Can Chris Gotterup become the next big name in golf, challenging the likes of Rory McIlroy?
Have an interesting take?
Do you think Chris Gotterup has the potential to challenge the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and others in the coming years?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Can Chris Gotterup become the next big name in golf, challenging the likes of Rory McIlroy?