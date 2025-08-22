Jim Nantz Receives Major Recognition for His Efforts In Alzheimer’s Awareness

“It is our hope the NNAC will help discover what causes Alzheimer’s, how to prevent it, how to treat it, and ultimately how to cure it — and that’s our goal,” Jim Nantz said back in 2011 at the launch of the Nantz National Alzheimer Center, created in honor of his late father.

More than a decade later, those words still guide him. Known as the voice behind golf’s most unforgettable calls, Nantz brought that same conviction to a different stage this week in Saratoga Springs. At the Senior Center’s 70th anniversary inside the Fasig-Tipton Pavilion, he traded play-by-play for heartfelt advocacy — sharing stories of loss, hope, and the mission that continues to drive his fight against Alzheimer’s.

In a fireside chat with Dottie Pepper — LPGA PRO, Saratoga native, and longtime CBS colleague — Nantz reflected on how his father’s battle inspired the creation of the center and how that legacy fuels his ongoing work.

The luncheon may not have been about fairways or green jackets, but the atmosphere carried a reverence reminiscent of Masters Sunday. Instead of tournament calls, guests heard candid reflections that resonated deeply, especially for those who had followed Nantz’s iconic broadcasts of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. His message made clear that the voice of the Masters now champions something far greater — awareness and research for a disease that touches millions.

Pepper’s presence added another layer of meaning. With her local roots and shared history in the CBS booth, she delivered a heartfelt message of thanks, reinforcing the community’s commitment to the cause and amplifying Nantz’s call for action.

Beyond Alzheimer’s, Jim Nantz has championed many causes with quiet conviction. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have praised his sincerity, often calling him a storyteller and a true friend. As Nantz once put it, “I call golf with my head and my heart,” a line that reflects his empathetic approach. His efforts earned him the 2018 Arnie Award from Golf Digest for Alzheimer’s advocacy, underscoring his impact beyond the booth.

He has also supported historic preservation, calling the SS United States “a true American champion,” and cites presenting five friends at the World Golf Hall of Fame as his proudest moment. Off the course, he launched The Calling wine series and revealed that his iconic greeting, “Hello, friends,” began as a tribute to his father during the 2002 PGA Championship. Together, these stories reveal Nantz as more than just a voice — he is heart, memory, and purpose.

Nantz’s work in golf and advocacy shows how one voice can inspire both sport and humanity.

Heart Behind the Mic: How Jim Nantz Inspires Beyond Golf

Jim Nantz recently turned the spotlight toward another golfing great, celebrating Paul Azinger’s recognition as the 2025 Payne Stewart Award recipient. The honor, given annually by the PGA Tour, recognizes players who embody Stewart’s legacy of character, charity, and sportsmanship. Azinger, a 12-time PGA Tour winner, was praised not only for his career accomplishments but also for his compassion off the course. Reflecting on the moment, Nantz said, “Azinger, congratulations, you know I’m lost in admiration every time I think of you and when it comes to this award, I can’t think of anyone that’s a more meritorious recipient of the Payne Stewart Award than you.”

This tribute to a friend reflects the very qualities that define Nantz himself. Even beyond advocacy, he remains deeply rooted in golf’s soul. Phil Mickelson calls him “a buddy of mine for a long time,” a bond cemented when Mickelson’s ace earned him a plaque at Nantz’s Pebble Beach par-3 replica. Tiger Woods has likewise praised him for capturing golf’s greatest moments with unmatched warmth, including his iconic “a win for the ages” call at the 1997 Masters.

That same mix of heart and history inspired the creation of the Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist, blending personal loss with public impact. Players like Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth have since supported similar causes, encouraged by Nantz’s openness about his father’s struggles.

Through golf and advocacy, Nantz continues to build bridges between memory and legacy. His voice now carries beyond the fairways, amplifying compassion while still honoring the traditions fans cherish each Sunday.