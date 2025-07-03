Jim Nantz’s 4-Word Message Proves He Cannot Stay Away Even During PGA Tour Break

In May, when Jim Nantz sat down for an exclusive interview, he shared one important thing about his relationship with golf: “My memory has been such a blessing in my life. Particularly in golf, I don’t really work with notes. I call it from my heart and my head; I feel.” And, see, perhaps it’s also because of that the golf world has grown used to his iconic phrase, “Hellooo, friends” over the years. But it’s also Nantz’s dedication to golf and his cheeky messages that golf fans miss his presence at the Tour events.

The 2025 John Deere Classic is currently underway at TPC Deere Run; however, the CBS reporter Nantz is absent from the scene. Before that, Jim Nantz also missed an appearance at the 2025 Rocket Classic Detroit. At that time, Andrew Catalon was present at the 18th tower instead of Nantz. But why? Turns out, the legendary commentator is enjoying a vacation in Cabo!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On Wednesday, renowned sportscasters Joe Buck and Nantz reported live from a family golf event at El Dorado Golf and Beach Club in Cabo. Buck delivered the commentary and introduced their playing partners: his son, Blake Buck, Nantz’s son, “Jame-O” Jameson, and Jim Nantz himself. In the video clip, when Nantz finally appears on the screen, he goes, “Hello, friends. What a day at El Dorado. Wish you were here. We’ve got two hotshot golfers. And now on the tee, it’s Blake Buck at even par through 7 holes.”

And, hey, Jim Nantz spending some off-duty time at golf courses isn’t a new thing. In fact, in 2022, Jim Nantz surprised golfers at Pebble Beach by offering live play-by-play commentary for their tee shots on the famous seventh hole, a 109-yard Par 3. Jason Deaver, who caddied for a VIP group, captured the moment on video. While showing the course to friends, Nantz spontaneously said, “Why don’t you pull out your phone real quick? I want to do something.” Deaver remarked, “It kind of became an iconic little moment for everybody.” But given Jim Nantz’s love for golf, these golf moments aren’t surprising!

For Jim Nantz, the connection to golf is stronger than it is with any other sport

At the 2025 Masters, a very interesting question was awaiting Jim Nantz: the Masters Tournament or the Super Bowl? For most sports fans, that would have been a difficult question. But for Jim Nantz, it was anything but. During his appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, the legendary caller gave a short but concise answer: “I wouldn’t trade the Masters for anything in the world.” If you consider Jim Nantz’s long-standing relationship with the Masters, his assertive statement would make more sense. Jim Nantz, now 66, has served as a key figure at the Masters for 37 consecutive years since 1986.

Despite calling seven Super Bowls and numerous NCAA Final Fours, Nantz’s heart remains firmly with the Masters, a tournament that has shaped his career and personal aspirations. Nantz’s love for the Masters stems from his childhood, where he eagerly anticipated the tournament each year. He recalls a time when he would anxiously switch between radio stations to catch updates on the tournament scores, describing it as a “Neanderthal era of sports updating.” His admiration for the legendary voices of golf broadcasting inspired him to pursue a career in sports commentary. “I wanted to be one of those voices,” he said.

If these do not prove his love for golf, then his backyard golf courses definitely will. Jim Nant is well-known among golf fans, not just for his commentary but also for his impressive backyard setup at his Pebble Beach home, which features a replica of the iconic par-3 7th hole. He completed this backyard hole in 2015 after eight months of construction, and it has attracted some of golf’s biggest stars. In 2024, Nantz announced another project: a miniature replica of the par-5 13th hole at Augusta National, which he is currently installing at his Nashville home. So, looking at this, does any of Jim Nantz’s golf appearances surprise us?