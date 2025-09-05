Jim Nantz Sent Strong Message by CBS Golf Partner as He Takes On 2nd Role Following PGA Tour Job

Jim Nantz remains the face of CBS Sports, seamlessly carrying dual responsibilities as the network’s lead voice for both NFL and golf coverage. On September 4, 2025, his unmistakable tone set the stage for the NFL season opener between the Eagles and Cowboys when he narrated a CBS promotional video. The dramatic line—“Down after down, game after game, Sunday after Sunday — fate plays out before our very eyes”—reminded fans why Nantz’s voice has become synonymous with big-stage sports.

However, what made it even more special wasn’t just Nantz’s voice—the message resonated deeply within the CBS family. Trevor Immelman, Nantz’s lead golf analyst partner, responded on X with a brief but heartfelt four-word message: “So good……LETS GO!!”

This wasn’t just corporate politeness. Immelman’s response reflected the authentic relationships that define CBS Sports’ internal culture. Golf analysts previously highlighted how Nantz’s authenticity makes him remember everyone’s name and show genuine interest in people, which explains why colleagues like Immelman respond so enthusiastically to his work. The timing coincided perfectly with the 2025 NFL season opener between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

This moment also reinforces CBS Sports’ reputation as a tight-knit family, where camaraderie crosses divisions. It highlighted the respect and bond that drives CBS’s on-air chemistry—something that fans feel on every broadcast, whether on the fairways or the gridiron.

Nantz, who called his 500th NFL game earlier this year, remains firmly committed to PGA Tour coverage while anchoring NFL Sundays. Meanwhile, Immelman—promoted to CBS’s lead golf analyst in 2023—has embraced a year-round ambassador role, often using his platform to support CBS’s NFL programming alongside his golf duties.

Immelman’s broader role as CBS sports ambassador

Beyond golf season coverage, Immelman actively promotes CBS Sports content year-round. His contract extends beyond traditional golf commentary duties. This includes cross-promotional activities supporting the network’s diverse sports portfolio.

Moreover, Immelman joined CBS Sports in December 2019 as a tower analyst. Later, he earned a promotion to lead analyst in 2023. This advancement made him the network’s fifth person to hold this prestigious position.

His social media presence regularly features support for CBS NFL coverage. Earlier in January 2025, he posted about the Nantz-Romo partnership: “Romo: ‘Here we go Jim’ Nantz: ‘Tonyyyyy’ Counting the sleeps till @NFLonCBS…” This demonstrates his consistent engagement with non-golf CBS content.

Furthermore, Immelman’s credentials strengthen his ambassador role. He won the 2008 Masters Tournament and served as the 2022 Presidents Cup captain. His professional achievements include 11 worldwide victories across multiple tours.

The CBS Sports family dynamic encourages this type of cross-sport support. Their unified production standards create shared resources between different sports divisions. Personnel frequently move between the NFL, golf, basketball, and other coverage areas.

Additionally, the network maintains stable broadcast teams that build long-term relationships. Nantz has worked with Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson for nine consecutive seasons. This stability extends across sports divisions, creating institutional knowledge.

Ultimately, Immelman’s four-word message represents more than casual appreciation. It showcases the genuine relationships that make CBS Sports’ family culture authentic rather than manufactured.