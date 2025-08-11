Jim Nantz Set To Take Charge of Key Fundraiser Amid His Break From Golf Broadcasting

Jim Nantz, the iconic voice behind “a tradition unlike any other,” has called golf’s greatest moments for over four decades. From Nicklaus’ 1986 triumph to Tiger’s 1997 masterpiece, his calm, captivating delivery has made him a trusted legend. Now, the voice of Augusta is turning its star power toward a cause far from the fairways but just as impactful.

On August 21, Jim Nantz will headline a fundraising luncheon at Fasig-Tipton in Saratoga Springs, organized by the Saratoga Senior Center. The event marks SSC’s 70th anniversary, with proceeds supporting its mission to help seniors over 50 live independent, healthy lives through recreation and social programs. Founded in 1955 with 35 members, SSC now serves thousands. At 66, the legendary broadcaster, known for calling Super Bowls and golf’s biggest moments, has a deep connection to the cause. A leader in Alzheimer’s advocacy, he founded the Nantz National Alzheimer Center for research, treatment, and awareness, earning SSC’s “Man of the Year” honor.

Consequently, Nantz will feature a fireside chat alongside golf icon Dottie Pepper. Pepper is also a sought-after golf broadcaster. She also acts as CBS Sports’ on-course reporter. Having 17 LPGA Tour titles to her name, Pepper brings with her a deep understanding of golf. Undeniably, the chat would not just be a lateral event, but rather the star of the show. Marked with an experience that is hard to come by both on the course and in the broadcast room, the afternoon would be a feast for any golf fan. The luncheon is scheduled to run from 11 am to 12:00 pm for lunch, followed by the presentation at 12:00.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saratoga Senior Center (@saratogaseniorcenter) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

SSC’s Executive Director, Lois Celeste, expressed excitement about Nantz’s upcoming appearance at the fundraiser. “We’re thrilled to welcome Jim Nantz and Dottie Pepper to Saratoga Springs for this landmark event,” Celeste said. “Jim’s voice has narrated some of the greatest moments in sports history, and his commitment to Alzheimer’s awareness aligns beautifully with our mission of supporting aging adults and their families.”

General admission tickets are priced at $70, and premium-priced tickets are available through the Saratoga Senior Center’s official website. The event will also feature special guest Max Adler, alongside Nantz and Pepper, making it a star-studded afternoon in support of the Center’s 70th anniversary. Beyond the luncheon, Nantz’s impact reaches far deeper.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jim Nantz: From Fairways to Alzheimer’s

Jim Nantz has narrated countless moments in golf, shaping how millions experience the game. As a consistent voice at the mic, he has given the sport a sense of gravitas few can match. Yet, his influence extends far beyond the fairways. After witnessing his father’s painful decline from Alzheimer’s, Nantz knew what his mission would be. In 2011, he partnered with Houston Methodist to found the Nantz National Alzheimer Center—created in honor of his father and dedicated to advancing research, treatment, and support for patients and families.

Through advocacy and sharing his personal story, Nantz has raised awareness for Alzheimer’s while inspiring hope against this challenging disease. His commitment to improving patient care and ultimately finding a cure reflects the same dedication he brings to his broadcasting career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Beyond his work in Alzheimer’s advocacy, Nantz is deeply connected to youth golf. First Tee named him the new honorary chair, a youth development organization that uses golf to build character in young people. This move adds him to a prestigious list that includes Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. Reflecting on his role, Nantz said, “Throughout my career, I have witnessed firsthand how golf builds character, resilience, and integrity – the very qualities First Tee instills in young people.”

Jim Nantz’s legacy goes far beyond sports, inspiring change both on and off the field. His voice continues to uplift communities and champion meaningful causes.