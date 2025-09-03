Jim Nantz Finally Opens Up on Heavenly Dream Course Experience Months After Playing It

After three decades of calling golf’s greatest moments, you’d think Jim Nantz has experienced it all. Right? He hadn’t until last year.

For context, Nantz had been to St. Andrews many times, having attended four Opens on a busman’s holiday and even made a few appearances on several BBC broadcasts. He had also proudly attended functions at the club and had played at surrounding courses such as North Berwick and Renaissance, but not the Old Course. He saved his first round for the perfect moment, and finally, in 2024, it arrived when he stepped onto that famous first tee.

Knowing that every legend of the game, except Ben Hogan, had been here and played the course made Nantz nervous. “I was a little surprised there were so many people that were watching us tee off,” Nantz recalled. Nevertheless, he launched his opening drive straight down the fairway. Subsequently, he settled into what became a glorious four-hour journey around golf’s most hallowed ground. Nantz brings a unique perspective to St. Andrews that few others possess.

Despite his work trips there, experiencing it as a player created an entirely different connection. “I call it the final resting place of Golf…Because It’s Heaven,” the commentator explained his deeper reverence for the venue. Nantz shot 38 on the front nine before the wind stiffened, his back nine total rising to 46. Still, he managed two birdies and a memorable par on the legendary 17th hole. “One of my great pars of my very legendary golfing career,” he joked afterward.

In Jim’s foursome was Tom Spencer, his friend who works as an editorial consultant at CBS Sports. They have worked together for 30 years. Then there was LPGA legend Dottie Pepper. She walked all 18 holes while resisting the urge to strike a single shot. The fourth person was Nantz’s friend Dave Reneker. Dave had said for years that if he ever learned Jim had played St. Andrews for the first time without him, not to ever call him again. “Give me 24 hours’ notice, and I will get there from anywhere in the world,” Nantz said about Dave. His caddie was also a special one for this experience.

Alan Carlyle has caddied thousands of rounds over the last five decades there. Jim was curious to know the stories. “A few years back I caddied for a fine young player who went on to become a television presenter, like you,” Alan shared. “His name was Brandel Chamblee, and when I worked for him at the 1995 Open Championship I learned a valuable lesson in communications. At the par-4 sixth hole in the opening round, he hit the blind tee shot way right. He looked at me and asked, ‘How’s that?’ I was certain he had found the gorse and a wee bit too quickly, I responded, ‘It’s dead.’ After he hit a provisional, Brandel said with fire in his eyes, ‘Don’t ever tell me it’s dead again! Give me some hope!’ You know, I never forgot that. Ever since, I gently break the bad news to my golfer with phrases like, ‘We’ll see about that one,’ or ‘Hopefully, we got a good bounce.’” The caddies presented him with a signed St. Andrews flag as his round came to a close.

Nantz’s R&A membership card waited 20 years for pickup. After finishing their round, the foursome walked into the Royal & Ancient Clubhouse for a pint. When they presented their names, the person replied, rummaging through his desk, “Mr. Nantz, we’ve been waiting some time for you. It’s about time, sir.” Then he showed Jim’s R&A membership card, dated 2004.

This personal connection illustrates how St. Andrews transforms every visitor’s relationship with golf itself.

Jim Nantz joins millions who discover St. Andrews’ universal bucket-list appeal

This transformation reflects the broader St. Andrews experience that attracts golfers from every skill level worldwide. The Old Course welcomes approximately 50,000 rounds annually, creating shared experiences between tour professionals and weekend warriors. Indeed, this accessibility sets it apart from exclusive venues like Augusta National.

Statistics reveal the course’s universal appeal perfectly. Specifically, 72% of visitors come from overseas, with Americans comprising 40% of that total. Furthermore, these international pilgrims generate £317 million annually for Scotland while supporting 4,300 full-time jobs.

The booking process remains challenging yet achievable for determined golfers. Players can access the Old Course through ballot systems, advanced bookings, or the daily singles draw. Consequently, golfers worldwide plan their schedules around securing coveted tee times.

High season green fees reach £340, though winter rates drop to £135. Additionally, special initiatives offer discounted rates for Scottish residents. These varied price points ensure broader accessibility across different economic levels.

Ultimately, St. Andrews treats every golfer equally once they step onto the sacred turf. Whether you’re broadcasting legends like Nantz or first-time visitors, the course demands respect while offering transcendent experiences. The Old Course continues proving why millions consider it golf’s ultimate bucket-list destination.

