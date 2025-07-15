Jim Nantz Stunned After Amanda Balionis Commits Blunder He’s ‘Never Seen Before’ on the Golf Course

This time, Amanda Balionis’s work trip had a special twist; it wasn’t just about golf. She was headed to the Scottish Open, and tagging along was her mom, keeping up with a sweet mother-daughter tradition they’ve followed for seven years. Once the Scottish Open wrapped up, Amanda’s next assignment was The Open. But before heading there, she made one last stop, still in Scotland, for a bit of fun on the job.

She teed it up at the legendary North Berwick Golf Club, with none other than Jim Nantz joining the group. Amanda’s mom was there too, holding her own and, at times, completely stealing the show. With Pat and Chris generously hosting them for the day, the group soaked in the charm of one of Scotland’s most iconic seaside links.

“Come for the Jim Nantz commentary… and my mom’s great golf shots 😂. Huge thanks to Pat and Chris for hosting us at the iconic @northberwickgolfclub … truly the round of our lives,” Amanda posted the fun video on Instagram. Jim Nantz was a surprise visitor. When Amanda was playing her shots at the course, Nantz was enjoying the view with a bit of commentary. “Good hit… Oh my gosh, she hits the posts… I have never seen that before.” He said he was just trying to be nice and funny to cheer up Balionis, and it seemed to work, as she went on to make some great shots.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Reflecting on the round, Amanda laughed, “After I scared away Jim with shots he had never seen before in his life, we continued to enjoy the amazing view, the perfect weather, and the incredible architecture.” It was her way of owning a poor start to the round; those early swings were far from her best. Her shots were wild enough to “scare off” Nantz, but true to form, Amanda laughed it off and moved on to the beautiful views, which the North Berwick Golf Club is known for.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Balionis (@balionis) Expand Post

While it was a surprise visit, Nantz is no stranger to Balionis; she and Nantz have shared a close professional relationship since she joined CBS Sports around 2017. Over the years, Amanda has openly praised Nantz not just for his legendary broadcasting skills but also for his mentorship and kindness behind the scenes.

In a 2023 interview, she called him her biggest role model, saying, “Jim Nantz is number one… His memory knows no bounds; he recalls things in the moment in the most accurate way.” But what Amanda admires most isn’t just his command on air; it’s his generosity off camera. She was even grateful to him after this year’s Masters.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Not only did Amanda Balionis and Jim Nantz have a blast on the golf course, but they also enjoyed a fun little prediction session before the final round of the Genesis Scottish Open.

Amanda Balionis and Nantz’s fun banter on the course

Ahead of the final round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Amanda Balionis shared a fun video on Instagram. It showed her walking alongside Jim Nantz on the course, casually chatting before the day’s action kicked off. Amanda brought her usual energy, turning a simple stroll into a behind-the-scenes moment for fans. Curious to hear his thoughts, she asked Nantz, “What is the storyline you are most excited for?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nantz took a second to think, then said he would love to see Rory McIlroy win, since he hadn’t picked up a title since the 2025 Masters. But he also mentioned Chris Gotterup, who ended up winning eventually. It was a light and fun exchange between two people who know the game well and enjoy sharing those moments with fans.

From playful swings at North Berwick to thoughtful predictions with Nantz, Amanda’s time in Scotland blended work and joy in the best way. With The Open just around the corner, she’s stepping into the next chapter of her summer stretch, one full of stories still waiting to be told.