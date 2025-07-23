Jim Nantz Wants One Thing Changed About Tiger Woods’ ‘Favorite Golf Course’ of All-Time

Golf has this funny way of getting under your skin. The sport creates these magical moments that stick with you long after you’ve left the course. But here’s the thing—some venues just hit different, and when the game’s greatest voices start talking about them, you can hear the reverence in every word.

While millions of golf fans around the world recognize St. Andrews as the “Home of Golf,” legendary broadcaster Jim Nantz believes that traditional moniker falls short of capturing its true essence. Recently, the CBS Sports icon shared a more profound perspective on the Scottish links that Tiger Woods has called his “favorite course in the world.” Furthermore, Nantz declares, “I call it the final resting place of Golf…Because It’s Heaven.”

This isn’t merely flowery language from a broadcaster known for his eloquent commentary. Instead, Nantz’s words reflect decades of witnessing golf’s most memorable moments unfold on the Old Course. His 40-year broadcasting career has included guest commentary work for the BBC during the Open Championships at St. Andrews. Additionally, his unique insight into the venue’s mystique comes from calling some of golf’s most dramatic finishes there.

Nantz’s heavenly characterization carries particular weight when considering Tiger’s deep connection to the course. Moreover, Woods’ two Open Championship victories there in 2000 and 2005 cemented his emotional bond with the ancient links. However, it was his tearful farewell walk across the Swilcan Bridge during the 2022 Open Championship that truly embodied the spiritual connection Nantz describes.

This reimagining of St. Andrews as golf’s ultimate destination offers something more profound than traditional descriptions. Consequently, Nantz’s perspective provides a fresh lens through which to view golf’s most revered venue. Similarly, Nantz continues to prepare for his next decade of tournament coverage with the same reverence for golf’s most prestigious venues.

How Tiger Woods and golf legends have shaped St Andrews’ identity through the decades

The evolution of St. Andrews’ various nicknames reveals how different eras have attempted to capture its essence. Originally, locals referred to it simply as the “golfing grounds” until the New Course opened in 1895. Then, the older layout became known as the “Old Course.” Meanwhile, the “Home of Golf” designation became widely accepted much earlier than most realize.

Back in 1691, St. Andrews was already called the “metropolis of golfing.” Later, in 1754, the Society of St Andrews Golfers referred to it as the “Alma Mater of Golf,” meaning “Mother of Golf.” Eventually, in 1834, when King William IV recognized St. Andrews as “Royal and Ancient,” the course gradually became known as the “Home of Golf.” Golf legends throughout history have offered their own poetic descriptions that mirror Nantz’s sentiment. Bobby Jones once declared, “If I had ever been set down in any one place and told I was to play there, and nowhere else, for the rest of my life, I should have chosen the Old Course at St. Andrews.”

Perhaps Nantz’s heavenly perspective represents the next evolution in how we understand St. Andrews’ true significance. While “Home of Golf” describes its historical importance, “final resting place” suggests something transcendent that continues drawing players like Tiger back to Scotland’s ancient links.