J.J. Spaun Learns ‘Big Lesson’ With 3 Days Left to Go for the Masters

With exactly 72 hours until the first tee shot at Augusta National, J.J. Spaun has traded the ‘perfection trap’ for a green jacket pursuit. His second win at the Valero Texas Open wasn’t just a trophy win; it was a psychological reset that arguably makes him the most dangerous freed-up player in the 2026 Masters field.

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“I think the biggest lesson for me this week was learning that I don’t have to be perfect to win golf tournaments. I don’t think I was perfect at the U.S. Open; I don’t think I was perfect when I won here in 2022,” Spaun said after winning the Valero Texas Open 2026.

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“But I’m proud that I was able to hit the shots that I wanted to hit when the moment needed it. That proved to me that wherever I feel like my golf swing is or wherever mentally, if I’m not confident in being able to hit certain shots, I pulled it off today and down the stretch when it mattered. That’s all that matters. I need to just continue to use that mindset for the rest of the season.”

It’s a massive realization given Spaun’s history at the Tour. When he first won on Tour at the 2022 Valero Texas Open, he was largely considered a journeyman. Spaun ranked 242nd back then. Even then, he proved he could win without perfection; he started his final round with a disastrous double bogey on the first hole, yet somehow found the calm to battle back and secure his first invitation to the Masters.

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And the imperfection was even greater at the 2025 U.S. Open. While others, like Sam Burns, posted low rounds early, Spaun was struggling with a front-nine 40 while managing a family crisis. His daughter, Violet, was ill, and it kept him awake since 3:00 a.m. But he utilized a 90-minute rain delay and fired a 32 on the back nine to win his first major championship.

Since that victory, confidence and a pursuit of perfection have driven Spaun’s game. It works in the first few games, mostly in 2025, when he had eight top 25 finishes in nine appearances, including a second-place finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. But it backfired significantly in 2026. He missed four of his first seven cuts. His strokes-gained metrics had declined across the board, and his putting was so poor that he ranked among the 10 worst on tour. He briefly found his rhythm at The Players with a T-24 finish but immediately missed the cut at the Valspar Championship the following week.

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“I put a lot of pressure on myself at the start of the year and a lot of expectations,” Spaun said. “It’s the complete opposite of the mantra I had all year last year that really helped me, so I tried to get back to that. In the last few weeks, starting at The Players, I’ve just been trying to be freed up and put less pressure on myself. It’s been trying, but sticking to that mantra has really helped me.”

And now his 2026 Valero win was the ultimate validation of his ‘accepting the mess’ mindset. After opening with back-to-back rounds of 69, Spaun surged over the weekend in soggy conditions. The play was suspended midway through the third round on Saturday. But Spaun returned early Sunday morning to complete a six-under 66. And entering the final round at TPC San Antonio, Spaun wasn’t just contending; he was seizing the moment. He carded four birdies and an eagle en route to a five-under 67 to claim his third PGA Tour title.

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Although J.J. Spaun is arriving at Augusta with new clarity, he is far from the only player coming in hot.

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A collision of champions: The 2026 Masters field

The Masters always features a field of winners who are all trending upward. Let’s take a look:

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Cameron Young finally realized his potential with a massive win at the 2026 Players Championship. Matt Fitzpatrick, fresh off his victory at the Valspar Championship, is in top form, while Akshay Bhatia, following his thrilling playoff win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, poses a formidable threat.

Meanwhile, Chris Gotterup is making a historic Masters debut as the world No. 9 after winning twice already this season. Veterans like Collin Morikawa (winner at Pebble Beach) and Justin Rose (who lost the 2025 Masters in a playoff) also arrive with significant momentum.

And from LIV Golf, Bryson DeChambeau, who has won his last two consecutive events in Singapore and South Africa, is in his peak form. However, if he doesn’t control his distances with his irons, which have plagued him in recent years at the Masters, his chances to win a green jacket are still slim.

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The 2023 Masters champion, Jon Rahm, is always a contender in any field in the world. He has one win and three runner-up finishes this season on the LIV circuit.

You can never count out Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy. Scheffler, the heavy favorite, arrives just nine days after the birth of his son, Remy. Though he has struggled slightly with his iron play, his overall consistency makes him the most dangerous player in any field he plays.

McIlroy will return as the defending champion and is surging high at the start of the season. Though a back injury later forced him to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational and hampered his defense at the Players, the 5x major champion still is one of the most decorated golfers of the generation.

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So the question remains: Can Spaun’s new “acceptance” mindset carry him to a second major title? Or will the pressure of Augusta National demand the very perfection he has finally learned to let go of?