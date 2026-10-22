JJ Spaun Shows His Class With Generous Donation From His BMW PGA Winnings to Families in Need

JJ Spaun’s love for Clarkson’s Farm inspired him to support the UK farming community that has made his family’s winter visits to England special. After winning the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in September 2026, Spaun revealed his family would donate an undisclosed portion of his €1.33 million ($1.53 million) prize money to the Addington Fund, a charity supporting farming families in need.

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Spaun shared the news on Instagram alongside a family photo at Diddly Squat Farm, made famous by Jeremy Clarkson’s show: “Watching over 5 seasons of Clarkson’s Farm has opened our family’s eyes to the intricacies of British farming and the daily challenges farmers face. Our family is thankful for the opportunity to learn about these farming practices firsthand, and after winning the BMW PGA Championship in England, we wanted to give back to the community that continues to host us every winter with such kindness.

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“We’re proud to donate part of our winnings to the Addington Fund, which helps farming families in times of need through housing and emergency relief, while also helping new farmers get started in the industry. Just as the PGA Tour and DP World Tour share the mission to grow the game of golf, Addington Fund’s mission to protect and grow the farming community is a mission we’re proud to support.”

For Spaun and his family, the donation represents more than a financial contribution. Their winter holidays in England have fostered a growing appreciation for the country’s rural traditions, countryside and agricultural way of life. What began as an interest in a television program has developed into a personal connection with the people behind the stories.

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A Jeremy Clarkson Surprise That Lasted All Week

The story behind Spaun’s championship celebration was almost as entertaining as the victory itself.

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His wife, Melody, became an unexpected talking point at Wentworth after appearing in the gallery wearing a mask bearing Clarkson’s face. According to Spaun, she had promised him a surprise guest if he made it into the tournament. When he spotted the familiar face on Friday, the family decided to keep the joke going throughout the week.

The connection was not entirely confined to the golf course, either. Spaun had previously visited Clarkson’s pub, The Farmer’s Dog, hoping to meet the television presenter, only to discover that Clarkson was not there.

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Nevertheless, the mask turned into a running joke during the championship, giving Spaun a lighthearted reminder of his family’s enthusiasm for the show.

“Jeremy was there in spirit and I think he brought me good fortune,” Spaun said.

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As it turned out, the good fortune was accompanied by some exceptional golf.

A Statement Victory at Wentworth

Spaun secured the BMW PGA Championship title with a two-shot victory at 17-under par, producing a superb finish to claim his first Rolex Series win. He closed with a round of 67, birdieing four of his final five holes to pull clear and seal one of the biggest victories of his career.

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The triumph carried additional significance after Spaun missed out on selection for the U.S. Presidents Cup team. Rather than allowing the disappointment to linger, he channeled it into his performance at Wentworth.

“I played with a huge chip on my shoulder,” he admitted. “I definitely had something to prove this week, but everything happens for a reason.”

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That determination helped transform a frustrating omission into a source of motivation, culminating in a victory that combined sporting achievement with a personal sense of fulfillment.

More Than a Trophy

Spaun’s Wentworth triumph will be remembered for his late surge, his first Rolex Series title and the unmistakable image of Melody cheering him on behind a Jeremy Clarkson mask. Yet his decision to support the Addington Fund gives the story a deeper significance.

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For a family that discovered British farming through a television series, the experience has become an opportunity to recognise the real people and livelihoods behind the entertainment. The donation also highlights how sporting success can create opportunities to support communities far removed from the fairways.

And perhaps that is the most fitting twist in Spaun’s Clarkson’s Farm story: while Clarkson’s agricultural adventures have provided plenty of laughs, they have also helped inspire a gesture that could make a tangible difference to farming families facing difficult times.

Spaun arrived at Wentworth hoping to prove a point on the golf course. He left with a prestigious title, a memorable family joke and a chance to give something back to the community that had captured his imagination. In the end, the biggest takeaway from his Clarkson-inspired adventure may be that the most rewarding victories are not always measured by trophies or prize money, but by what a champion chooses to do with them.