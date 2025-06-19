JJ Spaun Taunted for Taking Viktor Hovland’s Help at U.S. Open as 5x PGA Tour Champ Throws Shade

2025 witnessed one of the most successful underdog-to-overnight sensation stories in the history of golf. Just a year before, JJ Spaun thought of walking away from what he loved the most. Due to poor performance, health issues, and fear of losing PGA Tour status, he almost quit. But then the star watched Wimbledon (the movie) on a flight, which made him realise he still has the fire in him. Fast forward to 2025, and he finished in the top 5 at four PGA Tour events. Then came the U.S Open, where he finished the final rounds with two birdies, a spectacular 65-foot birdie putt on the final hole. He leaped from rank 109 to 25 in mid-2025, then, the unimaginable, he jumped to the top 10. He currently ranks 8th in the Official World Golf Ranking. The Triumphant star has been receiving several messages of appreciation from fellow athletes and fans.

Nick Taylor, the Canadian golfer, shared a funny incident on the Sirius XM PGA Tour radio that occurred when he called Spaun to congratulate him. “It’s funny, I texted him to congratulate him on Sunday, and then his only response was ‘My putt was better'”. The sportsman had a laugh at the radio show, where he said that it was pretty cool of Spaun to think of his 72-foot putt to win the RBC Canadian Open in 2023. He went on to say, “I get a little more credit maybe because I didn’t get a read from my playing partner.” Taylor jokingly recalled the incident that happened at the final hole at Oakmont between Spaun and Viktor Hovland.

At the final hole, fortunately for Spaun, Hovland hit his approach shot just inches away from where Spaun was putting from. Hovland took the shot before Spaun, which gave him an idea of the sloppy greens at Oakmont. Talking about this on the Dan Patrick Show, Spaun said, “I’ve gotta give him a nice bottle of wine or something—whatever he wants,”. Despite Oakmont’s hellish test on golfers, it also saw some pure sportsmanship among peers.

Even though Taylor said his putt was better, towards the end, he said he got to give the credit to Spaun, as he did it in one of the majors. Spaun is now flying high on this newfound popularity. He has even forgotten what day it is; he remembered that Thursday is his daughter Violet’s birthday when he was talking about it in a press conference ahead of the Travelers Championship. “I’m not like fully in the clouds still, but we’re getting a little below the ceiling, the cloud ceiling,” said Spaun. Taylor and Spaun will be teeing off at the Travelers Championship.

Nick Taylor and JJ Spaun at Travelers Championship

With his U.S Open major win, JJ Spaun has opened multiple doors for his career. He has received a ten-year exemption from the U.S Open, a five-year exemption from all PGA Tour Events, another five-year exemption from all Majors, and the Players Championship. With all this, Spaun will be playing his next tournament at the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands.

Spaun has been on a journey to achieve his maiden victories. His first maiden PGA Tour win came at the Valero Texas Open 2022, then his first Major, the U.S Open in 2o25. He is now off to Cromwell, Connecticut, to get his maiden signature event, the Travelers Championship.

He will also be joined by Nick Taylor, a five-time PGA Tour winner, who is also looking for his first signature event victory. For us, this is our chance to find out who really has the better putt.