JJ Spaun vs Wyndham Clark: Who’s the Richer Golfer in 2025? Career Earnings and Endorsements Explored

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

JJ Spaun holds this year’s US Open under his name, making it his only major victory. Wyndham Clark won this trophy back in 2023 and has remained winless this year. The former must prove that his win wasn’t luck by chance. The latter, on a different note, needs to show at least one gold star on his report card. As 2025 comes to an end, let us explore which of these two has earned more.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

JJ Spaun—The breakout millionaire of 2025

JJ Spaun’s 2025 season was groundbreaking. With the majors being dominated by the top two players in the world, Spaun’s entry at Oakmont was unforeseeable. Burying a dramatic final-hole birdie, he became the only player to remain under par, eventually clinching the trophy. But with that came the massive check of $4.3 M. From there on, there was just a pile-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the US Open, Spaun had a runner-up finish at The PLAYERS and the Cognizant Classic. Those feats earned him a massive $2.7M and $818K, respectively. But in a rare philanthropic move, he donated all of his earnings from The PLAYERS to the Mencap charity. A second runner-up finish came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which gave him another $2.1 M.

Adding all these and other performances, his earnings for 2025 come to a total of $13.2 M as per the PGA Tour’s official website. But these are before his stint at the Tiger Woods event. Into the weekend at Albany, Spaun is tied at -10. If he wins, he would take home a complete $1 M.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also has several lucrative endorsements. These include Amerisure Insurance, Rocket Mortgage, and Srixon Golf (brand deals often remain confidential, but since his US Open victory, they would have surely seen a steep upward trajectory). Factoring all that in, his season earnings could land between $13.9 M and $14 M at the end of the year. This would cement his position as one of the biggest money earners on the PGA Tour in 2025.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Wyndham Clark—A strong portfolio, yet a difficult season

Compared to JJ Spaun, Wyndham Clark’s 2025 is far more complicated. He played 24 events but had only two top-10 finishes. And neither of those two was a runner-up position. In the end, he could make 18 cuts, missing five.

The two high positions were a T5 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open and a T4 at the Open Championship. The former gave him a single-day payout of $337K, while the latter credited a $730K check into his account. This was also his biggest earning of the year.

Other notable performances included a T11 and a T12 at the Genesis Scottish Open and the 3M Open. The total from these two was $376K. In the end, his 2025 earnings come to $2.8 M, significantly lower than those of Spaun’s. Even if he ends up winning the Hero World Challenge, his earnings would only reach $3.8 M, which would be ten times less than JJ Spaun’s.

ADVERTISEMENT

On quite the opposite note, Clark has quite a few lucrative brands under his belt. Names like SoFi, T-Mobile, Lexus, and Titleist often endorse him. But whatever the amount he earns from them remains confidential.

Interestingly, Clark’s total career earnings remain higher than those of Spaun. As of now, he has accumulated a massive $29.4 M through all his performances, even though he joined the Tour two years after JJ Spaun. Clark also famously turned down a $50-100 M LIV Golf offer, choosing his loyalty to the PGA Tour over any sum of money. Spaun, on the other hand, has total career earnings of $24.9 M.

Despite all this, JJ Spaun remains the richer player in 2025, edging out Wyndham Clark.