Joaquin Niemann Shares PGA Tour Rival’s Straightforward Message That Has ‘Always Stayed’ in His Mind

Joaquin Niemann has surged back into contention at LIV Golf Singapore. However, as it appears, the momentum behind his charge traces back to a simple piece of advice he received years ago on the PGA Tour. Now, as he shares the lead heading into the final round in the greens of the Serapong Golf Course, the Torque GC captain went down memory lane. Niemann reflected on a message from a fellow tour pro that has stayed with him throughout the highs and lows of his career.

“I always have something in mind just when I had my first year on the PGA TOUR. I was having a practice round with one of the guys, and he was like, I know you’re not going to ask me for any advice, but if I can give you one, it’s don’t worry if you’re having a bad day or a bad week or a few bad tournaments,” said Niemann, sharing the simple message that he received from a veteran when he was new to the professional realm of the sport.

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“Your best golf is always going to come back. I feel like that always stayed in my mind, and I feel like it’s true. If you keep doing the things you’re doing and you did it before and it works, you’ve just got to keep trying, and I know definitely it’s going to come,” further added Niemann.

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Reuters Golf – The 152nd Open Championship – Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, Scotland, Britain – July 19, 2024 Chile’s Joaquin Niemann on the 16th green during the second round REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

After dominating last season in the LIV Golf League with five victories, Niemann’s start to the new 2026 campaign was far from smooth. A few difficult weeks forced the Chilean star to confront the kind of struggles that even elite golfers inevitably face early in a season. However, those challenging stretches also reminded Niemann of the advice he once heard during a practice round early in his professional journey.

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He further added, “I believe. I feel like everyone has bad times, bad weeks, bad days, bad years. It doesn’t really — at the end of the day, I feel like in those tough moments, it’s easier to kind of put yourself down a little bit more than when you’re having a good day. So I feel like if you can come out of those bad days your best version, I feel like you’re just winning.”

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He stuck to the lesson he learned years ago and tried not to panic. He urged his own mind to keep calm during bad tournaments because he believes form eventually returns. And that mindset has indeed turned out to be rewarding for the 27-year-old Chilean star.

He further narrated how he saw his fellow league pro Bryson DeChambeau reflecting on the matter in the same light. He believes it’s the tough times that teach one the most. However, it also tells one to gear up and work harder, as a better time would surely come. However, ending at the zenith of the leaderboard would not be a cake walk for Niemann,

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Joaquin Niemann and Lee Westwood tied atop leaderboard at LIV Singapore

Niemann is currently sharing the top spot with golf veteran Lee Westwood. While Niemann himself has pulled himself from the ongoing slump, 52-year-old Westwood, too, is aiming for a win after coming back from a break owing to his wrist injury. While Niemann is facing considerable fight from Westwood and the elite field of the event, he seems confident and satisfied with the performance he has been showcasing at LIV Singapore.

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL – MARCH 10: Joaquin Niemann of Chile hits out of a greenside bunker at the second hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 10 PGA, Golf Herren – THE PLAYERS Championship Icon573220310069

“I hit the ball unbelievable today compared to the other days. I was able to see the ball in the windows that I was seeing in my mind. Yeah, it was nice. I played pretty confident. I was able to attack a lot of pins,” shared Niemann as he analyzed his gameplay.

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Westwood, on the other hand, stated, “I’m 53 on the 24th of April, so at that stage, it would probably be the best win of my career.”

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The Majesticks Golf Club co-captain will play in the final group of the final round for the first time in his LIV Golf career. Adding to that, securing a win might just help him etch a history of becoming the league’s oldest player to win a league individual title. Thus, now fans would just wait for the final showdown to unfold to unravel who grabs the winning prize of $4,000,000.