Joaquin Niemann to Bypass Qualification Route as DP World Tour Hands Major Advantage to Ex-LIV Pro: Reports

For years, LIV Golf players have had a difficult relationship with traditional golf tours. The DP World Tour, in particular, has taken a strict approach toward golfers who compete in the Saudi-backed league. However, with LIV Golf preparing to end its operations, one of its biggest stars may have found an unexpected way back into European golf.

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Joaquin Niemann, LIV Golf’s most successful player with nine individual wins, is reportedly close to securing a deal with the DP World Tour for the 2027 season. According to The Mirror’s Rory Robinson, the Chilean could receive between 15 and 20 sponsor invitations. These invitations would allow him to play in several tournaments next year.

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Golf Channel Latin America first broke the news. According to the reports, the arrangement is close to completion, with an announcement potentially coming after the conclusion of the current season. What makes this development even more interesting is that Niemann did not follow the usual route of entering DP World Tour Qualifying School to earn playing opportunities.

The reported deal is surprising because of the DP World Tour’s recent position on LIV Golf players. In October, DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings made this clear while speaking to BBC Sport, “Players need to make a choice. We have rules and regulations which are there to protect our tour and which our members must all abide by.”

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This showed that the tour was taking a tougher position than before. In previous seasons, players such as Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton received special releases that allowed them to compete on both tours.

However, Niemann’s situation is a little bit different. He continued to play in several DP World Tour events in 2024, 2025, and 2026. Niemann also won the Australian Open in December 2023, when the event was co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour.

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His previous appearances could be one reason for the reported special arrangement. Niemann has also avoided the public criticism and disputes with the European Tour that have involved some other LIV Golf players.

The DP World Tour has not explained the reported decision yet. However, Niemann’s past connection with the tour and his expected exit from LIV Golf could have helped his chances.

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Joaquin Niemann had already considered a return to Europe

The reported deal also comes after Joaquin Niemann spoke about his uncertain future in October. At the time, the Chilean was thinking about playing more tournaments in Europe.

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“The truth is, I’m still deciding what to do; whether I want to stay and believe in what’s happening in the league or go play more in Europe and from there try to get on the PGA Tour,” Niemann said.

Both options had their benefits. However, he needed to decide which path would be better for his career. Now, the reported DP World Tour deal could give him a clear opportunity to move forward with that plan. There is another big opportunity that could come with Niemann’s possible return to European golf.

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The PGA Tour already has a pathway that rewards the best players on the DP World Tour. Under its current system, the top 10 eligible DP World Tour members who do not already have PGA Tour status in the season-ending Race to Dubai standings receive PGA Tour cards for the following season.

This means Niemann could use a strong 2027 season to fight for a PGA Tour card for 2028. However, he would still need to meet the required membership and eligibility conditions.

For a golfer who has already won nine LIV Golf titles and previously played on the PGA Tour, this could be a major opportunity. Niemann had two PGA Tour titles when he bolted for LIV Golf. Now, he could be on his way back to the European circuit, with a potential route to the PGA Tour also in sight.