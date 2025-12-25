brand-logo
John Daly Calls Out PGA Tour Over Gap LIV Golf Has Already Closed

By Md Saife Fida

Dec 24, 2025

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

Caddies are an integral part of golf. We all know that, but the PGA Tour hasn’t always been known to take good care of the bagmen. LIV, on the other side, is said to be treating caddies equally well. John Daly called this out in his latest chat with Hardrock Bet.

“When the LIV players are traveling, it’s luxurious the way they travel. They take care of the caddies, they take care of everything, and it’s something that we’ve always talked about. I wish the tour would take a little more care of our caddies because they’re a necessity—we need them. That would be a motto. I wish the PGA Tour would look after the caddies a lot more than it does. They do a pretty good job, but they can do a hell of a lot better. The LIV Tour is over the top with the caddies,” the two-time major winner said, aiming at how the traditional tour treats its hard-working caddies.

This is a developing story..

