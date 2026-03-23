John Daly Crashes Down Steep Slope in Shocking Golf Course Mishap

John Daly is no stranger to viral moments. However, at the La Paloma Country Club, he encountered an incident that left fans in stitches. His latest stance at the Cologuard Classic forced him to step down on the slope to save his ball. But the two-time major champion stunned spectators when he lost his footing on a steep desert slope at the sands of the Tucson club.

Daly, however, handled the chaotic moment in classic fashion. Sharing the clip on Instagram, the 58-year-old joked about his own tumble with a caption referencing the stunt show Jacka– and quipped, “now you see… me now you don’t,” embracing the humor of the situation.

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Daly lost his ball on the rough, which forced him to step down in the sand. He tried to stand still and balance for a while. Finally, after taking a pause, he tried to take a shot. But immediately after hitting the ball, he tumbled straight into a native penalty area. He disappeared from view moments after striking his shot.

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The incident unfolded during the final round of the PGA Tour Champions event, where Daly appeared to execute a clean strike before suddenly slipping down the rugged hillside. The dramatic slide ended with a belly-flop into the brush. It briefly leaves the golf legend out of sight and turns a routine recovery shot into one of the tournament’s most unexpected scenes.

However, despite the wild fall, Daly still carded a 68 to finish tied for 29th. Steven Alker, on the other hand, ultimately claimed the title in a playoff against Padraig Harrington.

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What did Jack Niklaus say about John Daly’s game?

Daly is known for his unique personality and playing style. With his long-hitting, Daly is still a hit among the golfing fans. Owing to his insane popularity, the veteran golfer once made legend like John Daly, comment about his play. The incident took place back in 1996, during Daly’s visit to the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. Despite Daly impressing with his performance, it was Tom Watson who took the win over David Duval.

USA Today via Reuters John Daly after putting on the 16th green during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Troon. (Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports)

But his aggressive play drew a reaction from none other than golfing legend, Jack Nicklaus. Praising his game, Nicklas stated, “John Daly doesn’t care what his golf clubs are. That kid picks up anything and goes hits it. Hits it great. He is a tremendous talent. He never worried about that. Watch what he does. You ask him, what is it. He says, ‘I don’t know, they just gave it to me’”.

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Nicklaus further clarified how he loved such a daring and carefree attitude. While most golfers are concerned about the grammar and techniques, Daly focuses on hitting the ball as hard as possible. Surely, such a unique character went on to become a legend of the sport. Winning a total of 21 professional titles, including 5 PGA Tour honors, Daly still remains a fan-favorite to this day.