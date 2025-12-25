John Daly Forced to Admit Ryder Cup Ambitions as Tiger Woods Captaincy Talk Grows

John Daly is the only man from either the United States or Europe who has won two major championships but has never been selected to play in the Ryder Cup. However, he still dreams of leading the American team. Notably, the 2027 edition is set to take place in Adore Manor.

“Well, my ancestors are from Cork,” Daly talked to Hard Rock Bet about his Irish family roots. “I’d love to be a captain one day, but that ain’t never going to happen. But Tiger would be an unbelievable captain. I would love to be a co-captain or be a part of it somehow.”

Woods previously supported Davis Love III to win the 41st Ryder Cup for the U.S. team as a vice captain back in 2016. Though he’s not been officially on a U.S. Ryder Cup team since playing in 2018, Woods captained the 2019 U.S. Presidents Cup team to win at Royal Melbourne. And despite rejecting the captaincy for the 2025 Ryder Cup, Woods kept in touch with the US captain and other players during their 15-13 defeat against Team Europe. So Daly is right on his point, Tiger indeed would be an unbelievable captain.

The 59-year-old opened up about the pain of being left off the team in 1991 and 1995. In 1991, he won the PGA Championship as a ninth alternate but was bypassed by Captain Dave Stockton. Then, in 1995, he captured The Open Championship at St Andrews but was still ignored for a pick. Even in 2004, he climbed back into the top twenty but failed to get the call from Hal Sutton. These missed opportunities shaped his career and left him with a deep desire to contribute as a leader.

The veteran also shared his thoughts on Americans getting paid to compete in the Ryder Cup. He said that he couldn’t care less about getting any gifts, as he’d play for his country, and would like to instill this feeling in his team as well. Kind of similar to what Europeans do. He noted that Europeans play for their country, and Europe, too, as a whole.

Now, if Daly does end up captaining or vice-captaining at the upcoming event at Adare Manor, he’ll be looking to lead the US team to their first away Ryder Cup victory since 1993 at The Belfry.

But can the Big Cat and the Wild Thing unite?

Tiger Woods famously turned down the 2025 role at Bethpage Black due to his heavy workload with the board. The fifteen-time major winner felt he could not commit the necessary time to the players and the team. This left the door open for Keegan Bradley to take the job and lead the US side. But for the 2027 event at Adare Manor, Woods said that no one had asked him to take the 2027 role quite yet. “No one’s asked me about it,” Woods said about the 2027 captaincy at the Bahamas.

Still, many critics believe Daly has no chance because he never played in the Ryder Cup during his career. However, Keegan Bradley shattered those old stereotypes when he was named the captain for the 2025 matches recently. Bradley selected Kevin Kisner and Gary Woodland, who never played in a single Ryder Cup match during their career to help him lead the American side.

However, there is one small thing that the Wild Thing is still missing in his resume. Both Kisner and Woodland played in the Presidents Cup and know how the team room actually works. Daly has never been part of any official team week for the PGA Tour in his life.

However, the close friendship between the “Wild Thing” and the “Big Cat” could eventually override all the rules. They share a very deep bond and mutual respect for each other. Tiger once famously told Daly that he would drink just like him if he had that talent. They text each other often and always check in on health and family matters during the long season. If Woods wants a “Chief Morale Officer,” Daly would be the first person he calls.