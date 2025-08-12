John Daly II Endures Rough Day While LIV Golf Pro’s Son Stands Out During U.S. Amateur Round

A new chapter of amateur golf unfolds at the U.S. Amateur. Two legendary golfers’ sons sit on the leaderboard, but their days couldn’t be more different. One young star, fresh off a major victory, struggles on a tough course. Meanwhile, the son of a LIV Golf pro impresses everyone. And this tale of contrasting fortunes says a lot about golf’s unpredictable nature, setting up a compelling narrative for the rest of the prestigious tournament.

After his Southern Amateur win just weeks ago, John Daly II was riding high. The victory was a massive career highlight. He won at Blessings Golf Club, home course for the Arkansas Razorbacks. Reflecting on the win, Daly II said, “It is awesome to win at home.” He also added he loved winning “in front of my friends, teammates, and family-friends.” His father, the legendary John Daly, showed his pride, posting on Instagram, “One Proud Daddy!!! 🏆”

However, despite this strong recent form, Daly II struggled significantly in the opening round at the U.S. Amateur. He had a score slightly over par (+4), putting him far down the leaderboard (tied at 129th). His difficult start follows a string of successes but also a missed cut at the Western Amateur, reminding us how even rising stars face challenges on golf’s big stages.

The U.S. Amateur’s unique format first requires stroke-play qualifying over two rounds. The top 64 players then advance to match play, where they face off in knockout rounds. Advancing to match play is a major goal, as it brings players closer to one of amateur golf’s biggest titles.

By contrast, the son of LIV Golf pro Ian Poulter is shining. Luke Poulter, a star for the Florida Gators, impressed in his opening round. His score was even par, and he completed Round 1 with a score of 70. The 21-year-old is building on a successful season. So, naturally, his father, a Ryder Cup star, is a huge fan. Ian Poulter recently expressed his pride on social media: “We keep getting better.” He also encouraged his son, saying he would “fulfil your dreams” if he kept working. This performance puts Luke Poulter in a strong position as he looks to advance to match play.

A setback won’t shake John Daly’s faith in his son.

In June 2025, John Daly II found himself up against some pretty fierce amateur competition at the Northeast Amateur Invitational. Taking swings at Wannamoisett Country Club, he went toe-to-toe with top contenders Miles Russell and Preston Stout. Daly Jr. put on a solid show of strokeplay, keeping the pressure on both Russell and Stout right down to the final hole. Russell nearly let his lead slip, while Stout decided to go all out and sprinted to victory with a commanding 8-stroke lead.

When the dust settled, Stout took home the trophy, Russell came in second, just a shot ahead of Daly II, who finished third. No trophy for John Jr. this time, but he definitely earned some serious bragging rights—and his dad’s heart. The elder Daly, a two-time major champ himself, couldn’t resist sharing a proud dad moment on Instagram with a simple snap of his son captioned, “That’s my boy.” Sometimes, that’s all the victory you really need.