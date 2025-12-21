John Daly II vs Cameron Kuchar: Who is the Better Amateur Golfer?

Essentials Inside The Story A look at both their achievements

A quick glace at their journeys thus far

A glimpse into their performances at the ongoing PNC Championship

The golfing world has witnessed a lot of great rivalries. Back in the days, it was Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson. And at present, the rivalry between Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler has intrigued fans significantly. However, as both the iconic golfers will give way to modern golfers in a few years time, two in particular seem to have the potential of ruling the sport in the upcoming years.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Both John Daly and Matt Kuchar were phenomenal golfers in their time. While they did mesmerize the fans with their sublime skill sets, it looks like their children are ready to take their legacy forward. At the moment, both John Daly II and Cameron Kuchar are amateur golfers. However, looking at their impressive display, it might not be long before they emerge as golfing powerhouses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is John Daly II? A quick look at his golf journey

John Daly II is the son of the iconic golfer, John Daly Sr. Coming to his records, Daly II, along with his father, clinched the PNC Championships back in 2021. But this is just the tip of his extensive golfing record. Playing for the University of Arkansas, Daly II earned his SEC honors and also secured his maiden 36-hole triumph this year at the Columbia Spring Invitational, also leading his team to victory.

Who Is Cameron Kuchar? A quick look at his golf journey

Cameron Kuchar is the son of Matt Kuchar, and he too, has had quite an impressive career. One of his best years came back in 2023, when his impressive performance helped him bag a triumph at the Medalist Tour. In the same year, Kuchar also took third place in the Boys 13-18 Medalist Tour Player of the Year category.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Dec 17, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cameron Kuchar plays his shot from the first tee during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

“I want to go out there and win, but I find the less I think about the tournament going into it, I go out there, play freely and have a good time,” said Kuchar. He further reflected on the expectations that come from being the son of a veteran PGA Tour player and nine-time PGA Tour winner. He stated, “I like knowing that I have a name where people are going to draw attention to it. It just gives me that extra motivation to keep playing well, keep my head up, and keep smiling”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

How have John Daly II and Cameron Kuchar performed so far?

Daly II has some significant accomplishments in Amateur Golf. He won the 119th Southern Amateur Championship this year, while he tied for seventh at the 2024 SEC Championship. Playing in the Southern Amateur Championship, Dally II brought back memories of his father with his impeccable club swing. Making merry on the Blessings Golf Club, Daly II shot 4-under 68 in the final round. This enabled him to finish at 10 under for the tournament. And that’s not all. Daly II was also the sole player to shoot under par in all the rounds. Now, that was some statement from the youngster.

Getty ORLANDO, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 18: John Daly and John Daly II wait to play a shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes on December 18, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Now, if you thought Daly II was killing it in his career, take a look at Cameron Kuchar’s records. Playing in the SFPGA Tour, Kuchar recorded a total of four top-3 finishes. In 2025, he was also part of an international field at the Western Amateur Championship at Skokie Country Club in Illinois. Apart from Kuchar, the field also comprised of Frankie Harris, and Jonathan Bale. Meanwhile, coming to the PNC this year, Cameron and Matt Kuchar had one of the biggest successes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who has the edge as an amateur right now?

Matt and Cameron Kuchar are having a fine time at this year’s PNC Championship. Playing some exquisite golf, the duo hit birdies on all the holes except three for a 15-under 57. And this led them to establish a two-shot lead over John Daly and his son. Reflecting on Cameron’s performance, his proud father stated, “He ran a tally up. It was way higher than my tally of solo birdies. He got the best of my today.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A few months back, while talking to WPBF 25 Sports, Cameron shared how his father did not want his sons to get involved in the sport intensely before they were teenagers. But Cameron seemingly always knew that it was the greens of the golf courses where he would set foot in the future.

Imago Final Round of PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, US – 17 Dec 2023 Matt Kuchar and his son, Cameron Kuchar, pose before teeing off on the first hole during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. Orlando United States Copyright: xPaulxHennessyx/xSOPAxImagesx 12172023_PHH_PNC_19

Joining his father for the PNC Championship at the end of 2025, the duo created some ripples on the greens. Competing as an amateur alongside his father, Matt Kuchar, the duo held the lead after the first round. “It’s fun for me to watch him grow and watch him mature. Fun to sit back and watch”, shared the proud dad.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there was one instance when the duo had a tough time. Playing the par 5-14th hole, with water running, Cameron and Matt hit the ball into the water and later scrambled for par. And although this felt more like a bogey, Matt was not in the mood to let his spirits go down. “You do feel a bit deflated walking away from a par, particularly after the drive he hit,” Kuchar said. “Best thing you can do is just get right back on it, and Cam did that on the next.” Thus, with the rivalry heating up, it now remains to be seen what comes next.