John Daly Pens Heartfelt Message After Narrow Defeat Against Matt Kuchar & His Son at the PNC

Team Daly once again turned heads at the PNC Championship. And it wasn’t just with their shots, but their twinning attractive outfits. Winners in 2021 and runners-up in both 2018 and 2022, they entered this week with confidence. They began with a 13-under 59 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. However, the final day of the event concluded on a disappointing note for the Daly duo.

Making their eighth appearance at the family-friendly event, John Daly and his son, John Daly II, showed why they remain one of the tournament’s most talked-about duos. They executed every shot with style and precision. However, despite the best efforts from the Daly team, the 2025 PNC Championship final leaderboard was headed by Matt and Cameron Kuchar. And right after the event ended, the American golfing legend took to his Instagram and shared his heartfelt thoughts.

Daly took to Instagram and shared a moment from the 2025 PNC Championship on his story and wrote, “Team Daly & our Family cannot thank @pncchampionship enough for another fantastic week! A great way to end the year….until next year, Merry Christmas all! #celebratefamiy 🎄🎅 @johndalyll.”

Getty ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND – JULY 11: John Daly of The United States poses with his son John Daly II during the Celebration of Champions prior to The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 11, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar finished with a score of 33 under par and grabbed $200,000 from the prize purse of $1,085,000. Davis Love III and Dru Love finished tied for the second position alongside John Daly and John Daly II, and each of the duo secured more than $68,000 after concluding the event at 26 under par.

While John Daly and his young son failed to secure the PNC Championship, little John is already creating waves in the golfing realm at the age of 22. And recently, a few months back, John Daly II received praises from none other than his legendary father.

How young John received overwhelming support from dad, John Daly, after his dominant win

John Daly knows how important it is for a budding golfer to get some strong support. Back in the days, Daly Sr., too, got some insane crowd support when he burst onto the scene. Thus, when his son is showing all signs of becoming a possible candidate for a future star, Daly Sr. is keeping no stone unturned to show him the required support.

Reuters Golf – PNC Championship – The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Florida, U.S. – December 19, 2021 John Daly of the U.S. with his son John Daly Jr. celebrate winning the PNC Championship REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Back in August of this year, Daly II played some exquisite golf to get to round 32 of the US Amateur Championship. En route, he also clinched a 1-up victory against the likes of Cooper Claycomb in match play. And what’s more? Daly II brought back memories of his father as he triumphed on the 11th hole with a birdie and also halved the rest of the 17 holes.

As Daly Sr. was watching on his television, he could not help but get excited watching his son replicate his legacy. Uploading a story on his Instagram, Daly Sr. wrote, “LFG! My Boy!!” And Daly II, too, sounded pretty confident with his performance. “All the putts I missed short, I hit the lines exactly where I wanted. The one on 6 was a 360 lip-out. There’s nothing you can do about that,” Daly II told the reporters back in August 2025. Thus, with talent and skills in his possession, it now remains to be seen how his career shapes up.